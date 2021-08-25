Will These Marijuana Stocks Start To Rise Come September?

August 25, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch That Could Rise Even Higher Next Month

Many marijuana stocks are fighting to keep any upward momentum they can alive. In the last several months, the cannabis sector has been working to break out of this volatile pattern of trading. Yet this fluctuation in price is not all negative. Right now most cannabis stocks are trading at lower prices which is a good thing for investors. The reason why this is positive is that the objective with stocks is to buy low and sell high.

So with the current action in the sector now is a good time to find the best marijuana stocks to buy. But right now cannabis stocks have not been yielding returns the way they used to. Since mid-February many marijuana stocks even the top gainers have felt the impact of this downtrend. Along with this downtrend comes fears and concerns which all play a part in how investors trade.

For instance, when a person buys a pot stock at a low entry at first they are excited. But with the current status of the cannabis sector fears and concerns force people to sell which drives the price down. On the flip side with these fears and concerns, others stay away from investing in marijuana stocks. But for those who are holding their position, some analysts feel it’s only a matter of time before the sector rises as a whole once more.

For now, it’s a waiting game for some, and others as mentioned above have continued to purchase more cannabis stocks. As well many are left trying to figure out what this catalyst will be that brings marijuana stocks back up to a higher market position. To which is yet another question left unanswered to investors. Nevertheless, the overall success of the cannabis industry is continuing to show strong growth.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) Cresco Labs In. (OTC:CRLBF)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, and manufactures cannabis. In addition to distributing, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company’s cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

In addition, Ayr Wellness Inc. operates medical retail dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Earlier this week the company announced it is expanding its footprint in Florida’s medical market. Which was done with the opening of Liberty Health Sciences Boynton Beach. This new store makes for the Company’s 40th operating dispensary in Florida. The new location features LHS’s expanded selection of offerings. In addition to the company’s recently launched Origyn concentrates and Big Pete’s Cookies.

Words From The Company

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “With 40 open stores in Florida, we now have the second largest retail footprint in the state, with more set to open during the rest of the year. Our plan in Florida is working. Our improved cultivation facility is allowing us to open new stores at a rapid clip and is helping to greatly expand our presence in what is quickly becoming one of the largest marijuana markets in the U.S. As we continue to improve our product mix, Ayr will increasingly become a force to be reckoned with in the Florida market.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading AYRWF stock has faced issues with staying consistent with better trading. In the first week and a half of August, the company was showing signs of a slow build-up in the market. From the 2nd August to the 9th AYRWF stock was sustaining its market position. Which showed to be a good place to rise from in comparison to the company’s current market level.

Right after the 9th of August the company saw a big drop in trading which has taken place most of the month. However, in recent trading, the company has once again started to show signs of upward trading. With September around the corner, it’s possible to see this marijuana stock continue to climb before next month begins.

Cresco Labs In.

Cresco Labs In. together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In the last several weeks Cresco Labs has made some important news updates. Back on August 13th, the company releases its Q2 2021 earnings and for the most part, showed to have solid results.

Next, the company announced that it has opened a new dispensary in Fort Lauderdale FL. This store makes for the 9th location that has opened and the 1st under the Sunnyside brand. In more recent news the company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Blair Wellness, LLC. The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

Since the start of August, this marijuana stock was on its way back up in the market. Initially CRLBF stock was able to sustain its upward momentum from the month prior. For the first 9 days of trading in August, CRLBF stock was on an upward trend and seemed to be building more momentum.

Yet right after the 9th of August the company was not able to sustain its climb any further. From this point, CRLBF stock was not able to climb back up to previous trading levels. However, in recent trading CRLBF stock looks like it’s slowly building back its lost momentum.