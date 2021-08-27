Research Finds Multiple Benefits of Rare Cannabinoids

August 27, 2021 4 min read

As the medicinal benefits of cannabis continue to be explored, researchers are beginning to understand that the cannabinoids found in the plant go way beyond those that most people are familiar with: tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive cannabinoid in the marijuana plant, and cannabidiol (CBD), a nonpsychoactive compound that is believed to relieve pain, reduce anxiety and induce sleep.

But with more than 200 known cannabinoids and an increasing amount of research, cannabis consumers are increasingly interested in what’s known as rare cannabinoids, even though it’s still unclear what benefits they may have.

Cannabinoids trigger beneficial effects through interacting with the human body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates sleep, appetite, mood, memory, production and fertility. Endocannabinoids are molecules the body makes to keep internal functions moving properly. They connect with endocannabinoid receptors that are found throughout the body to notify the ECS that it needs to step in. Enzymes break down endocannabinoids after they’ve carried out their mission.

What rare cannabinoids can do for you

Rare cannabinoids work as supplements to endocannabinoids, and so far there have been more than 50 clinical studies about their benefits.

Rare cannabinoids such as cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) are thought to have more beneficial medical properties than THC and CBD and don’t contain the psychoactive properties of THC.

The research and development team at Grove Inc., a Henderson, Nevada-based innovator in the hemp and wellness industries, manufactures a full line of plant-based products with a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction. The company’s team of organic farmers, biochemists, organic chemists, mixologists and food scientists are pioneers in the wellness industry.

While Grove has been focused on extracting CBD from hemp, it’s researching how some of the rare cannabinoids can be used to promote wellness.

CBG, CBN and more

CBG, for example, is considered the “mother of cannabinoids” and is believed to fight inflammation, pain and nausea and may even slow the reproduction of cancer cells.

Studies have found that CBN, a cannabinoid that’s created when THC ages, may be a strong antibacterial agent that could be used to fight off infections the usual antibiotics can’t heal. It’s also been shown to stimulate the appetite, relieve glaucoma and reduce inflammation.

CBN may even be a neuroprotectant that can be used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball player who was diagnosed with it.

THCV is being studied as a remedy for weight loss and management of obesity. It is believed to decrease the appetite, increase satiety and boost metabolism. It’s believed to be effective in controlling type 2 diabetes.

Grove’s August 5, 2021 acquisition of VitaMedica, an online seller of supplements, puts it squarely in a position to compete in the vitamin and nutraceutical market to address consumers’ health and wellness needs as it delves deeper into introducing rare cannabinoids into its products. It combines Grove’s innovation in production with VitaMedica’s product line, which has been recommended by thousands of doctors and served more than 1 million patients, creating a network that Grove can tap into for clinical trials, studies, and continued research of the hemp plant.

“Our team at Grove gained a great company with an amazing product line that has generated more than $10 million in sales over the past several years and we believe has the potential for exponential growth from here,” Grove CEO Allan Marshall said at the time of the acquisition. “We at Grove are most excited about the team members we gained with the addition of Dr. (David) Rahm, Yvette LaGarde and their entire team. I believe the people you get when acquiring a company are of critical importance to the combined company’s success.”