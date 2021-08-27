2 Marijuana Stocks To Keep An Eye On In September

August 27, 2021 6 min read

Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About In 2021

Some marijuana stocks are still showing good entry levels due to the sector trading at a lower average. Yet even with a few better days in recent trading, the sector is still performing at a much lower level than earlier in 2021. So what will it take for the current pattern of lower trading to change and bring the sector back up? Now when we say change it’s not that we don’t want to buy low and sell high. It’s just with how the cannabis sector has been recently performing needs to change. Many investors have been watching this market volatility as uncertainty and fear take over the sector. Some people who want to invest in cannabis have fears about buying cannabis stocks.

The main reason is the uncertainty of when the sector will see a recovery that allows for bigger returns. On the other side of that fear comes people that continue to buy the dips. This is being done to prepare for the day when the sector sees that big recovery. At one point cannabis stocks were known more to be short-term investments. Meaning something that was either day traded or held and sold in a short period of time. Currently, some investors have been holding the bulk of their position for 4-6 months. To which now they want to cash in on some of their shares but with how the market has been acting it’s not possible for some just yet.

Info On Marijuana Stocks And The Cannabis Industry

For many investors federal cannabis, reform seems to be what will bring the trading average up for pot stocks. Not mention the amount of opportunity and progress that would come with federal cannabis reform. As well more states are soon to vote on legalizing marijuana which would add more reason to why federal reform should be enacted. Nonetheless for now it’s a buy and hold game so it seems even with the cannabis industry thriving outside of the market. However, there have been some days of better trading where if you bought in at the right time one could have made some type of return.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF) MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTC:MEDIF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations. These retail storefronts are located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon.

In recent news, the company along with Hifyre announce the proposed acquisition of PotGuide. This venture will place Hifrye as one of the world’s most-visited networks of cannabis websites and content platforms. This continued execution of Fire & Flower’s expanded digital strategy drives the conversion of leading cannabis websites into virtual online dispensaries.

Words From The Company

“As Fire & Flower has grown over the past few years, we have successfully proven the value of our Hifyre data analytics retail platform and it is a great accomplishment to see the rapid success of our expanding digital strategy with the acquisition of PotGuide,” shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. “Now that we are strategically acquiring two of the most visited cannabis online websites, PotGuide and Wikileaf, we have established Fire & Flower and Hifyre as leading global players in digital cannabis traffic and believe we can offer even greater value to these high-demand properties.”

At the start of August, FFLWF stock started on a volatile pattern of trading. In just the first week of trading, investors could see how this marijuana stock tends to fluctuate in the market. From the 3rd to the 5th of August FFLWF stock had a nice uptick in trading before dipping back down. However, this dip did not last long as the company was able to build its momentum for another run. Trading from The 6th of August to the 12th FFLWF stock was able to see a 10 percent increase in the market.

Yet even though this was a good way to start the month this upward trading met its end halfway through August. After the 13th FFLWF stock dipped down and was continuously trading down until the 24th. Currently, the company is starting to rise once again at the end of the month. So with momentum building once again it’s possible to see this marijuana stock to watch further its recovery in September.

MediPharm Labs Corp.

MediPharm Labs Corp. together with its subsidiaries produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates. As well as advanced derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. In the last few weeks, MediPharm has released some company updates.

On August 18th the company announced it has received the export authorization to ship medical marijuana to Brazil. The shipment is a crucial milestone for the Company in using its pharmaceutical GMP platform for international manufacturing and distribution. In more recent news the company has announced its wholly-owned subsidiary MediPharm Labs Australia has received a government grant.

This grant will be used by the company for international expansion. The company has been awarded $330,000 as part of the Australian Government’s $50 million Manufacturing Modernisation Fund. This funding is part of a key initiative to support businesses transforming manufacturing and supporting job growth.

Words From The CEO

“Through the awarding of this grant, the Australian Government has recognized MediPharm Labs as a key player in the Australian cannabis industry and the manufacturing sector. This grant will allow MediPharm Labs to invest in innovation which will boost productivity to accelerate its expansion plans to execute on its global strategy – a great outcome for our Company’s growth trajectory,” said Warren Everitt, CEO Asia Pacific, MediPharm Labs.

MEDIF stock in the last 4-6 weeks of trading has been facing the same issues as other marijuana stocks. In the beginning of August MEDIF stock has already started its volatile downtrend in the market. Unfortunately, the company even with the good news being released was not able to catch any upward momentum. With MEDIF stock having little to no momentum so far in August this practically led the company to a month-long downtrend. With a new month of trading soon to begin investors want to know what will it take to see MEDIF stock rise come September.