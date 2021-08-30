Snoop Dogg Thinks Athletes Should Use Cannabis Over Opioids

August 30, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Snoop Dogg said that sports leagues should stop testing players for marijuana use. The rapper, actor and cannabis activist said they should instead allow athletes to use cannabis for therapeutic purposes, as an alternative to opioids and other drugs.

The issue of cannabis use among athletes has been heavily discussed over the past few months, stemming from Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Tokyo Olympics due to testing positive for cannabis use. Richardson, who had qualified for the events and was an exciting prospect for Team USA, had to drop out of the competition.

Sports and weed

Snoop was being interviewed by sports commentator and fill-in host Stephen A. Smith on Monday. Smith asked Snoop if he thought athletes should avoid cannabis use in order to earn penalizations and lose money. Snoop provided a thoughtful response, agreeing with Smith in some aspects but differing in others.

“Well, I agree with your position when it comes to the athletes who have commissioners and rules and regulations and tests and things that they have to deal with in their profession that could stifle them from getting their money,” he said. “Now when I’m speaking to entertainers and people like myself, we don’t have a commissioner, we don’t have none of that. Athletes can hang out with the rappers, but you can’t do what the rappers do because the rapper don’t have ramifications for what they do.”