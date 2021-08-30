The Shinnecock Nation Is Bringing Weed to the Hamptons

August 30, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Leafreport



Tilt Holdings, a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, has announced a partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation of Long Island.

The partnership which was announced on August 24th will see the establishment of vertical cannabis operations on traditional Shinnecock tribal territory in the Hamptons.

TILT will finance, build, and offer cannabis management services for the Shinnecock Nation’s cannabis business, Little Beach Harvest. Little Beach Harvest is regulated by the Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division, and subject to the Nation’s tribal cannabis laws.

Partners in cannabis

TILT will work alongside Little Beach Harvest employees to train tribal members, the local community, and create new jobs. Shinnecock Nation member and Managing Director of Little Beach Harvest, Chenae Bullock, has stated that the move will benefit other First Nations peoples by cultivating business relationships with tribal business owners and generating growth for indigenous communities. Little Beach Harvest will give preference to indigenous peoples for hire and career development opportunities, with the intention of fostering greater equity within the burgeoning cannabis industry.

The agreements of the joint venture stipulate that TILT will provide management services to Little Beach Harvest for the development of the cannabis facilities, including planning, design and funding of up to approximately $18 million in capital expenditure. This capital will be used to create a 60,000 square-foot cultivation, processing, extraction and packaging facility; a two-story dispensary with a drive through; and an adjacent wellness consumption lounge. The dispensary and lounge will be constructed on Montauk Highway, in close proximity to the Southampton business district to create a cannabis destination in the Hamptons.