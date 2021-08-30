Jushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF) Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

August 30, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in five upcoming conferences in September 2021:

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 is being held on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Needham 2nd Virtual Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the Company’s fireside chat.

The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference is being held virtually and in New York on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development is scheduled to host a workshop that day on “Ask Jushi Anything About Their Consolidation Strategy”. For more information about The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference, please click here.

BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder and Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Extraction Expo 2021 is being held September 30 – October 1, 2021 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport located at 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Kim Eastman, Vice President of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Down to the Last Drop: Extraction Yields and the Factors that Influence Them” on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room A. Also, Brian Kwaramba, Director of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Who Controls the Thermostat?: Temperature Control in Extraction and Product Refinement” on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room B. For more information about the Extraction Expo 2021, please click here.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

