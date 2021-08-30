Best Cannabis Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your List Before September

August 30, 2021 5 min read

Investing In The Cannabis Industry And Top Pot Stocks In 2021

The best marijuana stocks to invest in right now could be at some of the lowest market value seen in 2021. At the present time, this is making them much more attractive to investors looking to start a position in top cannabis stocks. For over six months the cannabis sector has experienced significant declines in the market. This is partly due to Congress not establishing federal cannabis legalization or reform. Although it seems like Chuck Schumer is having issues gaining enough support to get the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act passed, on the state levels the cannabis industry is growing quickly.

Since 2020 leading cannabis companies have expanded in existing markets and entered new ones gaining market share. As the cannabis market grows on the state level US cannabis companies are performing at a high capacity. In recent earnings leading cannabis companies reported substantial revenue growth but this has not affected how these pot stocks trade in the market.

As the market reaches new highs the cannabis sector has not experienced any upward momentum with the rest of the market. In many ways, this could be an opportunity for investors to start a position in top marijuana stocks at lower stock prices. Some cannabis investors are also looking to average down at recent price points to be able to maximize any upward momentum.

Top Cannabis Stock In Q4 2021

For investors researching a cannabis company thoroughly and watching how the stock performs in the market can help you make the best investments. In general cannabis, stocks are known for being some of the more volatile stocks in the market. Because of this many investors are trading the best pot stocks in 2021 on a short-term basis. As we head into September the cannabis sector could begin to show some upside if market sentiment continues to be positive.

In the last days of August, it could be time to start a list of top marijuana stocks to invest in for September. Currently, there are many different companies advancing in the cannabis market in 2021. In the next five years, they could continue to grow and provide significant returns for investors. Let’s take a closer look at 2 of the best marijuana stocks to add to your list before September.

Best Marijuana Stocks In September 2021

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

At the present time, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. provides packaged cannabis products and operates 109 retail locations across the US. Additionally, the company has also begun expanding with Curaleaf International advancing the accessibility of medical cannabis products in Germany through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adven GmbH. Recently, the company also launched B Noble Brand. A partnership between Curaleaf, Bernard Noble, and Fab Five Freddy to bring awareness of the need to reform cannabis laws. In August Curaleaf is preparing to serve New Jersey’s market with a new location its third dispensary in the state.

On August 9th Curaleaf reported record second-quarter 2021 results with revenue of $312 million. Its second-quarter revenue is up 20% from Q1 2021 and 166% year over year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $84 million up 201% year over year. Additionally, gross margins reached about 50% driven by higher yields at existing facilities. During Q2 the company opened another five dispensaries and continues to expand its footprint in the third quarter.

CURLF Stock Performance

CURLF stock closed on August 27th at $12.09 up 8.18% in the past five trading days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $5.81-$18.38 and is down 25.37% in the past six months. According to analysts at Tip Ranks CURLF stock has a 12-month average price target of $22.76 per share. In essence, this would represent a gain of 88.25% from its last trading price of $12.09. For this reason, CURLF stock could be one of the best cannabis stocks to invest in right now.

TPCO Holding Corp.

TPCO Holding Corp. is considered one of the largest cannabis operators in California. As it stands, the company is composed of direct-to-consumer platform Caliva and hemp manufacturer Left Coast Ventures. IN addition, TPCO also has involved icon and entrepreneur Shawn Jay-Z Carter. Primarily, Carter is the Chief Visionary Officer and brand strategist for TPCO. Roc Nation is involved in the partnership providing artists, athletes, and influencers to establish brands. In August the company introduced Troy Datcher as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept 8th. Historically, Datcher’s appointment represents the first time a Black CEO will lead a major public U.S. cannabis organization.

The Parent company also provided its second quarter 2021 earnings with net sales of $54.2 million. Specifically, this revenue is comprised of $11.9 million in direct-to-consumer revenue and $42.3 million in wholesale revenue. As a result, gross profit for Q2 2021 was $8.1 million, or 15% of net sales. In 2021 the company launched Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s MONOGRAM a high-end premium cannabis product with reimages of iconic photos of American photographer Slim Aarons. Also, TPCO has three streamlined facilities producing 8 core brands with a focus on higher-margin product offerings. Recently, the company made its first inaugural investments in Black and women-led businesses. To close August TPCO expanded its product portfolio with the launch of well by Caliva lotions and tinctures.

GRAMF Stock Performance

GRAMF stock closed on August 27th at $3.702 down 7.91% in the last month. The stock has a 52-week price range of $3.65-$13.962 and is down 63.42% year to date. According to analysts at Market Beat GRAMF stock has a consensus price target of $8.00 per share. Currently, this would represent an upside of 116.1% from its last trading price of $3.70. As we head into a new month GRAMF stock could be a top marijuana stock for your list right now.

