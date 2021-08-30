2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch Next Month As August Comes To A Close

August 30, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Heading Into September

Marijuana stocks are still seeing a good amount of volatile trading. Now, this fluctuation in the sector is not exactly a bad thing. For instance, with the cannabis sector moving up and down in price it gives others a chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Yet as more people buy the dips they have not seen a big jump in trading. However, in the last few weeks of August, there have been some better days of trading for many cannabis stocks. Some of this upward momentum can be attributed to the continued progress of the cannabis industry as a whole.

Back in July, some cannabis companies had record-breaking sales. When these sales were reported and released in those companies Q2 results it also added some positive sentiment in the sector. From mid-2020 to currently 2021, the cannabis industry has continued to flourish in a major way. More states have gone legal and have set up and established their own cannabis market. Which has created an opportunity for MSO cannabis companies to set up shop. As well state-level cannabis legislation has come a very long way.

Nonetheless, the industry is still waiting on more action to be taken with federal cannabis reform. So even with the sector down from what it once was the overall success of the industry is still sparking the interest of possible investors. Hopefully, as more progress takes hold of the industry it will also help bring more momentum into the sector. The goal is to also see more consistency in the way the sector is performing. Which is possible to see in the near future especially with how the industry continues to grow and flourish so far in 2021. Just make sure you do your homework before investing in marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. During the month of August, the company has released some important company updates. Back on August 4th, the company announced Beena Goldenberg as the new Chief Executive Officer of OrganiGram. Beena Goldenberg has more than 30 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, and marketing.

Next, the company announced the launch of Edison JOLTS, which reinvents the ingestible extract. JOLTS is Canada’s first flavored high potency THC lozenge. In recent news, the company announced the launch of SHRED’ems. This product is a high-quality and bold flavored lineup of cannabis-infused gummies.

Words From The Company

“The launch of SHRED’ems is a significant milestone for Organigram,” says Tim Emberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Organigram. “As a company, we remain dedicated to developing industry-leading products that meet consumer needs, and the launch of SHRED’ems is the first of many new innovations we anticipate coming from our strategic acquisition of EIC.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading OGI stock has felt the impact of the market volatility. At the of July right before the start of August OGI stock was on an upward path in the market. However, the initial start to trading in August was met with a drop for the company. Yet from the 4th of August to the 13th OGI stock was able to see a nice run in trading.

Even though OGI stock was not able to sustain this run it allowed for some shareholders to take profits. During the 2nd half of August, OGI stock was working on recovering after falling in the market. So from the 19th to 24th of August OGI stock was able to rise once more before dipping back down. With September almost here its possible to see this marijuana stock climb as a new month is soon to begin.

High Tide Inc.

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

In recent news, the company continues its Ontario Growth with a new Brampton Retail cannabis store. This opening represents High Tide’s 92nd branded retail location across Canada. As well as it being 22nd in Ontario, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

Word From The CEO

“The opening of the new Brampton store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in Canada’s largest province,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “Despite running into delays in securing building permits due to the pandemic, we remain hopeful that High Tide will have 30 branded retail cannabis locations across Ontario by the end of September.

In the last 30 days of trading HITI stock has started to push back up in the market. Now at the start of August HITI stock was a little slow to build its momentum. Nevertheless, after the 11th of August HITI stock saw a nice jump in trading. Currently, HITI stock even though slightly down is still holding a promising market position before moving into next month.