2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your September Investment Portfolio

These Marijuana Stocks Could Start To Recover Further In September

Many marijuana stocks have been fighting to move up in the market. With how unpredictable the sector is there is nothing set in stone to let us know when things will rise. However, there are some factors to consider that may help pot stocks climb. For one any time, a company shows strong earnings or a positive news update it can help build more momentum. Yet with the cannabis stocks have been trading good news has only helped so much.

What many investors feel will bring the sector back up is federal cannabis reform. If you have been searching for reasons why marijuana stocks are down or what it will take for a real recovery this is it. Or so it seems when news or progress on federal cannabis reform is announced it has helped to see more green days of trading. Especially in the last 4 months when politicians have been working on a proposal to end cannabis prohibition.

Yet beyond just the market side of the cannabis industry, a great amount of growth is taking place. Many marijuana companies are expanding and yielding solid operational results. Whether it’s partnering with another company or building a storefront or adding new team members progress is being made. For instance, even in a pandemic and down market, Truleive Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF) has seen a large amount of growth.

From mid-2020 to now the company opened new dispensaries and successfully has expanded its business. Some may say this has not reflected well in TCNNF stock performance. Yet the overall success of the company has not gone unnoticed. There are many cannabis companies like Trulieve that even in a down market are still flourishing. This success outside of the market plays a part in people still looking to invest in marijuana stocks.

TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult-use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In one of the more recent pieces of news, TerrAscend increases ownership of New Jersey license ahead of the adult-use roll out.

The company has completed the acquisition of an additional 12.5% of the issued and outstanding equity of TerrAscend NJ, LLC. Which is from BWH NJ, LLC and Blue Marble Ventures, LLC. This came in at an initial cash payment of $25 million with an additional $25 million payment. This transaction is comprised of a combination of cash and TerrAscend common shares to be paid on or before December 31, 2021.

Words From The Company

“I am thrilled to increase our stake in TerrAscend New Jersey ahead of the commencement of adult-use sales,” said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “We are focused on exceeding New Jersey customers’ expectations and are well-positioned with our Cookies brand partnership and new Lodi dispensary set to open before year-end.”

From the end of July and throughout the month of August TRSSF stock has been on a volatile downtrend. For the better part of July, TRSSF stock went through a month-long downtrend. At the start of August TRSSF stock started its road to recovery in the first week. TRSSF stock was able to see a nice rise in trading from the start of the month to the 9th of August. Yet after this time, TRSSF stock began to drop even further in the market. Currently, TRSSF stock has once again is starting to recover as a new month of trading is soon to begin.

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business.

The company made a recent announcement about appointing a seasoned vet of consumer products Alejandro de Gortari as CFO to Balanced Health Botanicals. Mr. de Gortari succeeds Brandon Townsley, who has left Balanced Health to pursue other career interests.

Words From The CEO Of Balanced Health Botanicals

“On the heels of the acquisition of Balanced Health by Village Farms, I am thrilled to welcome a finance and commercial professional of Alex’s caliber to the Balanced Health team,” said Chase Terwilliger, President and CEO, Balanced Health Botanicals. “Alex brings nearly two decades of experience, in both large and small regulated consumer product sectors to Balanced Health, as we embark on this new chapter of our growth story as part of the Village Farms family.”

From mid-July to the first 11 days of August, this marijuana stock has been working to sustain better trading. During this time VFF stock was showing a bit more of a volatile pattern which caused this cannabis stock to fluctuate in price frequently. Now even while moving up and down VFF stock held a promising market position before ultimately dropping down in trading. This drop-in trading lasted until the 19th of August which after VFF stock started to pull back up. As of now VFF stock is slowly rising again and building more momentum just before the start of September.