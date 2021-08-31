Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now? 2 For Your List To Start September

August 31, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



Top Cannabis Stocks 2021

As the cannabis sector continues trading at lower levels for 2021, are the best marijuana stocks a good investment right now? Going into September top cannabis stocks to invest in have seen several months of market declines. In general, this is down from their fundamentally high stock prices on and before February 10th. Although the cannabis sector has experienced market declines the industry has continued to thrive in 2021.

On the state level, the cannabis market has expanded rapidly across the US. Overall leading cannabis companies have delivered strong earnings and revenue growth in this latest round of financials. Not to mention expansions by means of M&As have continued to grow leading to cannabis company’s presence at a rapid pace. In the midst of the cannabis industry growth, the medical cannabis market is also developing stronger growth margins. It’s safe to say CBD and cannabis-derived products are going to be growing market for the next five years.

Additionally, other parts of the world are also seeing the cannabis industry grow as more places in Europe accept cannabis use. For investors, there are many ways to invest in the growing cannabis industry in 2021. Some investors prefer trading marijuana penny stocks on a short-term basis. Other investors look for new markets that could see significant growth in shorter periods of time.

Cannabis Stock Investments In 2021

For investors playing the short game, marijuana penny stocks are considered a higher-risk investment. For those not familiar with penny stocks these are stocks trading under the $5 mark. Investors use the lower prices to establish larger positions with less capital. This leverage could produce returns in short periods with smaller changes in price points.

On the other hand, some investors prefer stocks that have passed the penny stock stages and have more stability in the market. Whatever your trading style there are plenty of options to choose from. Before investing it’s important to do your research on a company and study how the stock performs in the market.

[Read More] Best Marijuana Penny Stocks For September 2021? 2 For Reddit and Robinhood Investors

As we enter September there are a few events that could move cannabis stocks higher. One is the possibility of federal cannabis legalization in the US. In the fourth quarter of 2021, any form of cannabis reform could start some upward momentum for the cannabis sector. For investors looking for top pot stocks for their list next month let’s look at 2 cannabis stocks for your list right now.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products for a global market. At the present time, the company has operations in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. Primarily, the company operates through two segments, cannabinoid, and non-cannabinoid. In addition, It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, and detoxification products. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

On August 12th Clever Leaves reported its second-quarter 2021 results with Q2 2021 revenue of $3.7 million up 89% year over year. As a result, gross profit increased 157% to $2.3 million a gross margin of 63.6% of revenue. The company sustained a net loss of $9 million with costs associated with operating as a public company. Clever Leaves gave a 2021 outlook with revenue forecast to be between $17-$20 million with gross margins of about 61%.

CLVR stock is trading at $9.40 on August 31st down 6.71% in the past five days. The stock has a 52-week range of $7.95-$19.46 and is up 6.18% year to date. According to analysts at Market Beat CLVR stock has a consensus price target of $11.04 per share. In this case, this would be an upside of 17.4% from its current trading price of $9.40. For this reason, CLVR stock could be one of the top marijuana stocks with global exposure to the cannabis market.

[Read More] 2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch Next Month As August Comes To A Close

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc is one of the market leaders in Hemp CBD wellness products in the US. At the present time, the company has held its leading industry position in the US CBD market for years and continues showing growth. Primarily, Charlotte’s Web has premium quality products made with American farm-grown hemp genetics. To highlight, the company manufactures this into hemp extracts and has the number one CBD brand in the US. Currently, Charlotte’s Web has distribution through more than 22,000 retail locations across the nation.

In August Charlotte’s Web reported its second-quarter 2021 results with revenue increased to $24.2 million versus $21.7 million year over year. DTC eCommerce revenue increased 1.0% to $15.7 million equating to 64.9% of Q2 revenue. In addition, B2B revenue increased 37.7% year over year boosting gross profits to $15.8 million or 65.5% of consolidated revenue. The company has an adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million and $27.1 million in cash.

CWBHF stock is closed on August 31st at $2.42 down 11.42% in the last five days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $2.10-$7.00 down 27.80% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks CWBHF stock has a 12-month average price target of $3.25 per share. Evidently, this would be an upside of 33.74% from its last trading price of $2.42. For investors looking for exposure to the CBD and derivatives side of the market, CWBHF stock could be a top cannabis penny stock for your list right now.

[Read More] Top US Marijuana Stocks To Invest In For September? 4 Of The Best Cannabis Stocks Right Now