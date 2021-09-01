Top Canadian Cannabis Stocks In September 2021

September 1, 2021 5 min read

Top Marijuana Stocks In September 2021

For investors looking for the best marijuana stocks in September, there are many to choose from. Recently US cannabis companies have been delivering strong earnings which are not having any impact on how top pot stocks trend in the market. For the past several months the best cannabis stocks to invest in have seen significant declines in market value.

As August delivered another drop in value to most of the sector one area is coming down to stock prices that could have potential upside in the future. In general, Canadian cannabis stocks saw some of the largest gains in the first quarter of 2021. Many Canadian cannabis stocks have become favorites of retail investors using apps like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) and WeBull. In some cases, they have even become part of the Meme stock frenzy, which also could have caused some of that upward momentum earlier in the year.

At the present time, the Canadian cannabis sector is down the most from its February highs. Although Canadian cannabis companies have been improving their balance sheets, they have not been able to produce the type of gains seen in the US cannabis market. For the most part, the Canadian cannabis market needs the US to change its federal policy on cannabis so these Canadian cannabis companies can grow in the US market.

Pot Stocks In Q4 2021

On that note, it’s taken much longer than most investors expected to change federal cannabis reform. At the present time, most Canadian cannabis companies have already established entry into the US cannabis industry and are waiting for the opportunity. Before investing in cannabis stocks, it’s important to do your research on the cannabis company and stock performance. Ultimately finding the companies with the strongest earnings and establishing a good entry point for your investment can help you produce the best returns.

Entering September, the cannabis sector has taken a beating in the market. For new investors, current market values could be a good entry-level in some top Canadian marijuana stocks in 2021. In the fourth quarter, there could be some events that could drive the cannabis sector higher. Let’s look at 2 of the best Canadian cannabis stocks to add to your list to start the month.

Best Canadian Cannabis Stocks September 2021

Tilray, Inc.

At the present time, Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the US, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. Notably, the company has undergone one of the biggest mergers in the Canadian market to become one of the largest revenues producing cannabis companies in the world. Now, Tilray is positioning itself to enter the US market and is also expanding its international presence. Recently, Tilray completed its first harvest and delivery of medical cannabis grown in Germany.

Additionally, the company has established CBD products and infused beverages that could be large revenue producers across the Canadian and American markets. In August Tilray acquired a majority position in MedMen convertible notes also a move to enter the US cannabis market. Tilray reported its 2021 fiscal year and Q4 results with net revenue up 27% year over year to $513 million. The company produced a net income of $33.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million. Tilray increased its revenue by 55% in Q4 and holds the #1 share in Canada.

TLRY stock is trading at $13.55 on September 1st down 6.30% in the past month. Currently, the stock has a 52-week price range of $4.41-$67.00 and is trading almost flat for the last week. According to analysts at Tip Ranks TLRY stock has a 12-month average price target of $19.33 per share. In this case, this would represent an upside of 42.03% from its current trading level. As the possibility of Us federal cannabis reform continues TLRY stock could be one of the best Canadian marijuana stocks for your list in 2021.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a Canadian company that produces and distributes medical cannabis products globally. Back in May Aurora announced its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with domestic medical net revenue at $26.9 million. In general, the company had strong international medical revenue of $9.4 million. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company has total cannabis net revenue of $58.4 million.

In a recent press release, the company announced its entry into the US market through the acquisition of Reliva a CBD producing company in America. Aurora also expanded its San Rafael ’71 portfolio with the launch of 3 new proprietary cultivars. In July, the company delivered an $8 million shipment of cannabis to Israel. The company is working on restructuring its balance sheet and has fulfilled the inaugural shipment to the French medical cannabis pilot program.

ACB stock is trading at $7.20 on September 1st up 2.63% in the past five days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $3.71-$18.98 and is down 10.71% year to date. According to analysts at CNN Business, ACB stock has a 12-month median price target of $6.54 per share. This would represent a decline of 9.18% from its current trading level. With this in mind ACB stock could be a top Canadian pot stock to watch for a lower entry-level.

