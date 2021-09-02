2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Close Out The Summer

September 2, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stock For Your New Monthly Watchlist

As of late cannabis stocks have been facing the same issues in the market for some time. What this means is the bulk of the cannabis sector has been dealing with a fair amount of price fluctuation. This volatile behavior in the market has added to the uncertainty amongst some investors. For those who have been investing in marijuana stocks since late 2019, you can see that the average in which the sector has been performing has not been stable. Before mid-February of 2021, the cannabis sector was performing at a much higher average.

However, this isn’t all bad as this decline has allowed some to find top marijuana stocks to buy at cheaper prices. It seems as even though with the sector down many people are buying what they can in anticipation for cannabis stocks to eventually run back up. Yet there is no way to be 100 percent certain on when or if that will happen but hopes remain high. Right now fears of another shutdown and what will come from the possibility of comprehensive reform are creating a bit more frustration. However, throughout the month of August, many cannabis companies have been releasing earnings and showing positive results.

One of the main issues with comprehensive reform more specifically ending cannabis prohibition is Biden is still in opposition of it. So even if some type of federal cannabis reform passes through congress Biden may not sign it. This has left many people in the industry anxious about what will ultimately happen. Nonetheless, the overall growth and success of the cannabis industry have continued to look good. Due to this success, it has even with a down market intrigued others to invest in legal cannabis. But like any investment always do your research so you know just what you’re getting into.

Top Marijuana Stocks For You Watchlist

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GDNSF) Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC:HRVSF)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. It cultivates cannabis; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods. As well as other retail locations, and third-party dispensaries. In recent news, the company’s subsidiary Resurgent Biosciences receives a patent for cannabis-based snuff products. This patent covers cannabis-based moist snuff products. This is in addition to the process for creating tobacco-less moist snuff products.

Words From The CEO

“The receipt of this patent highlights the quality and strength of innovation from our team at Resurgent Biosciences, and is consistent with our long-term strategy to develop meaningful, protectable intellectual property and simultaneously disrupt the tobacco industry with safer, cannabis-based alternatives,” said Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D.

Over the last 4 weeks of trading GDNSF stock has been working to rise back up in the market. The initial start to August GDNSF stock was on a nice upward climb. This rise in trading lasted until the 9th of August. Right after this time, GDNSF stock started to lose its momentum. The loss in the market momentum caused this cannabis stock to drop in a major way the rest of August. As of now, GDNSF stock has once again started to recover as of the first trading day of September.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. Earlier in the week, the company announced its planned divestiture of Florida license. The company signed a definitive agreement. This was done to divest its Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license issued by the Florida Department of Health.

Words From The Company

“We are pleased to have entered into this agreement to divest the Florida license as required to close the Trulieve transaction,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve White. “We are encouraged by the progress made thus far and we will continue to work to complete both transactions.”

In the first 10 days of August, HVRSF stock was showing to have some nice trading momentum. But this rise in trading did not make it past the start of the 2nd week of the month. After the 10th of August HVRSF stock began to dip down in the market. Now even as the company was falling small volatile upticks did occur.

Nonetheless, the company was not able to sustain any of that momentum while trading down. As of now the company is still down but is trying to build more momentum for future trading. With a new month of trading underway many investors are keeping watch to see what changes with this marijuana stock.