Amazon Needs More Drivers. Enter: Pot Smokers.

September 3, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As yet another pandemic year careens towards the busy holiday shopping season, Amazon’s answer to the delivery driver shortage is to stop testing applicants for weed.

The corporate behemoth advised its delivery partners to drop marijuana screening from its drug testing protocol to boost the number of job seekers. According to Bloomberg, Amazon says the number of applicants could go up by as much as 400%, though it didn’t explain how they got to that statistic.

One company admitted that marijuana was the main reason most people failed drug tests, and that by omitting it from screenings, more drivers pass. Others aren’t so quick to jump in line. Fears over liability and insurance should a driver test positive for marijuana after an accident are a strong concern.

“If one of my drivers crashes and kills someone and tests positive for marijuana, that’s my problem, not Amazon’s,” said one company owner.

RELATED: When Amazon Discusses Cannabis in Washington D.C., Everyone's Listening

Amazon is fully pro-weed

In June, Amazon publicly announced that it would stop testing for weed stating that screening for marijuana disproportionately affected communities of color. It’s been strongly encouraging other companies to do the same.

“In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use,” according to the press release. “However, given where the state laws are moving across the U.S., we’ve changed course.”

The company has also been lobbying heavily for federal legalization, which many in the industry see as a play to get in on selling and shipping cannabis across state lines. That, some say, would completely upend the industry, and virtually stomp out small, independent sellers.

Either way, it’s stance on marijuana is the same as alcohol: There is zero tolerance for working while impaired on any substance, but it shouldn’t be allowed in drug tests.