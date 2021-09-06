3 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch That Could Be Top Gainers In September

September 6, 2021 7 min read

These Marijuana Stocks Could See Jump In Trading This Month

When investing in marijuana stocks in 2021 there are some things you should know. For starters, if you have not invested in the stock market you will most certainly want to educate yourself. Especially with cannabis stocks due to how volatile and unpredictable the sector can be. So one of the strategies to use is to build a watchlist of potential cannabis stocks to buy. What this will do is give you chance to narrow down that list so you can have a chance at a profitable portfolio.

As you build your pot stock watchlist you will want to conduct research on each company. You’ll want to find out any important news updates all current financial info and how they perform in the market. Having a better track record on each possible investment will give you better insight into whether it’s a good move to make. Now before any investment is done always spend money you can afford to lose if things don’t go as planned.

The reason for this is any type of investing is always a risk and you don’t want to risk money you don’t have to lose. Even with the idea to make more because you never know if it will pan out the way you intended. With this, you should be able to have a better first step into investing in marijuana stocks. In the current state of the market, things are not the same for pot stocks.

Meaning over the last 6 months the sector has dropped drastically even with some green days in the market. For some investors right now is an opportune time to find top marijuana stocks to buy with how low the sector is. Just make sure to keep a watch on the market for any changes.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF) Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products.

Last month the company announced furthering growing its retail footprint in Massachusetts. This is being done through the acquisition of GreenStar Herbals, Inc. With this venture it will increase the company’s national presence to 64 open retail locations nationwide with licenses for 114 retail locations total.

Words From The Company

“Expanding our retail footprint throughout Massachusetts continues our Enter, Open, Scale strategy,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “With this acquisition, we have the maximum number of retail locations in the state, which directly supports the increased production capacity from our acquisition of Liberty Compassion in June. We are excited to work together with the GreenStar team to serve the massive demand for cannabis throughout the Commonwealth.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading GTBIF stock has been working to build more upward trading momentum. At the end of July moving into August things were down for GTBIF stock. In the first week of trading of August GTBIF stock began to see a nice run in trading. Yet after the 10th of August GTBIF stock slowly started to fall. This drop lasted most of August. However currently in September GTBIF stock has once again started to pick back up in the market.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand.

At the start of September, the company announced completing its acquisition of Cultivate. This venture will allow the company to further strengthen its position in Massachusetts. This will give Cresco a greater operating platform to pursue market share growth in the largest adult-use cannabis market in the northeast.

Word From The CEO Of Cresco Labs

“The closing today constitutes another important step for Cresco Labs as we deepen our presence in large, attractive states like Massachusetts and increasingly tailor and strengthen our state-level strategies to optimize growth and profitability. Expanding operations in the most strategic U.S. cannabis markets is at the heart of our growth strategy and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to show what can be achieved through a maximized footprint in Massachusetts,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs

From The End Of July through the first week of September CRLBF stock has been dealing with a volatile market. At the end of July, CRLBF stock was dropping in the market. Yet moving into August things started to change for the company. In the first week of August CRLBF stock began to recover from the 30th of July to the 9th of August. During that time some investors were able to pull some profits out from that slight increase in trading. Unfortunately, after the 9th the company began to descend again the rest of the month. Currently in September CRLBF stock is still down but things may change if this cannabis stock can sustain any upward momentum.

Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. In recent news, the company has announced that it has completed a US$18 million non-brokered private placement of common equity.

The offering consists of 18 million units of the company for a purchase price of US$1.00 per Unit. Or aggregate gross proceeds of US$18.0 million. Proceeds from the Offering are contemplated to be used for working capital purposes. As well as automation investments, and expansion into new markets.

Words From The Lowell Farms

“We are grateful for the support of our investors who share our conviction and excitement in our mission to capture an enormous market opportunity in front of us,” said George Allen, Chairman of Lowell Farms. “This financing allows the Lowell Smokes brand, one of the strongest cannabis brands in the country, to expand geographically and increase scale in its home state of California.”

From the start of August to the first week of September this cannabis stock has had some heavy ups and downs. At the beginning of August LOWLF stock was on a volatile upward pattern of trading. In the first few days, the company was dipping but later recovered throughout the week before dropping back down. Much of August was set with a fair amount of price fluctuation. Yet overall in August, some gains were made in comparison to other cannabis stocks that did not. As of now in the second week of September LOWLF stock is currently down. But if the company continues with its volatile market performance things may rise again for LOWLF stock.