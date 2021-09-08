2 Marijuana Stocks That Investors Should Watch In September

2 Marijuana Stocks For Your September Watchlist

Marijuana stocks are still performing with a good amount of volatility. This up and down trading has been negative and positive at the same time. So for the negative side of this volatile trading is how low the sector has dropped and how uncertain things have been. This uncertainty comes from how inconsistent the upward momentum has been for most marijuana stocks. On the positive side, this fluctuation in trading has allowed people to find some of the best marijuana stocks to buy at lower prices.

Now with people buying the dips all that is left is seeing the sector rise to a level where meaningful returns on one’s investment are made. Right now that’s the big issue investors can’t seem to figure out which is when will the sector reach a higher average. From the end of October 2020 to the middle of February 2021 marijuana stocks were climbing at a rate that has not been seen since. Now investors are waiting to see what will this catalyst be that helps brig the sector back up. Many feel that the only thing that will do this is the passing of federal cannabis reform.

Cannabis Stocks And The Future Of The Cannabis Industry

For example the ending of cannabis prohibition and passing a bill that allows all financial institutions to work with cannabis businesses. In recent trading, many marijuana stocks have started to see a pick-up in trading. This current upward swing can be attributed partly to cannabis companies reporting solid Q2 earnings. In addition to and other companies that have had record-breaking sales for the month of July. With news like this, it shows people that progress is still taking place despite marijuana stocks trading at lower levels. The pot stocks to watch below are just a few examples of cannabis companies that may soon begin to recover further.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In The Market Right Now

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Greenlane Holdings Inc.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. In the last several weeks Greenlane has made some important announcements in regards to its venture with KushCo Holdings Inc. At the end of August, the company announced that Greenlane shareholders voted to approve the merger with KushCo.

Following this vote, at the start of September, the company announced that its merger with KushCo is now officially final. With this merger complete it has created one of the largest and leading ancillary cannabis companies with a catalog of house brands. Greenlane expects the transaction to yield a number of important strategic synergies. As well as financial benefits allowing for enhanced scale and rapid growth.

Words From The Company

“I am thrilled by the strong support our customers, employees, and shareholders have shown for this transformative merger and excited to welcome Nick and our new colleagues to the Greenlane team,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and President of Greenlane. “I am convinced that together we will continue to drive innovation and build the industry’s leading ancillary cannabis company that is incredibly well positioned to provide both exceptional service to our customers and create long term value for our shareholders.”

GNLN stock a few weeks before August was holding a strong market position. Yet at the start of August things changed for this marijuana stock. At the start of August GNLN stock started to lose its momentum and eventually dropped in trading. This decrease in trading last essentially the entire month of August. Yet towards the end of August things began to pick back up for GNLN stock. So far in September GNLN stock has started to rise back up yet currently this marijuana stock has begun to dip back down. With more time left in September GNLN stock could recover once more.

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace that provides consumers with information regarding all things cannabis.

In the company’s more recent news release they announced a multi-year partnership with Kevin Durant, Thirty-Five Ventures, and Boardroom. Weedmaps will become an official sponsor of Thirty Five Ventures’ sports business media network, Boardroom, as part of the agreement.

Words From Kevin Durant

“Now more than ever, there is so much opportunity for growth in the cannabis industry as well as the removal of any remaining stigmas around its use,” said Kevin Durant, two-time NBA champion and president of Thirty Five Ventures. “As the technology leader in the industry, Weedmaps has consistently been at the forefront of change over the last decade. In partnering with Boardroom and Thirty Five Ventures, they’ve shown an even bigger commitment to innovation.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading MAPS stock has been experiencing a fair amount of volatility. At the start of August, MAPS stock was showing a bit of up and down trading. From the 10th of August to the 26th of the month MAPS stock was on a downtrend in the market. Trading at the end of August things started to pick back up for this marijuana stock. Currently in September MAPS stock is slightly down from then the month started. Yet with more time left in the month, things can change for the better for this marijuana stock.