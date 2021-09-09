2 Hot Marijuana Stocks To Watch For September 2021

2 Marijuana Stocks to To Add To Your September Watchlist

As marijuana stocks still face a fair amount of up and down trading investors are still watching the sector with great caution. This caution comes from fear of what future trading will look like for the cannabis sector. For instance, many investors are showing concerns about another shutdown due to the ongoing pandemic. This has led some investors to hold off on adding more cannabis stocks to their portfolios.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Even though now is a good time for people to look for top marijuana stocks to buy. Some other fears are what will future legislation be like on a federal level for the cannabis industry. Right now there is a big push to pass some type of federal legislation. Whether it be ending cannabis prohibition in the United States or passing legislation for marijuana banking. In the last several weeks of trading, there have been some better days of trading for some cannabis stocks.

Much of this recent upward trading can be attributed to some cannabis companies releasing positive earing reports. As well as some companies showing record-breaking cannabis sales back in July. What this progress does is keep people interest in investing in legal cannabis. Mainly pot stocks or if they have a way to directly invest in the company they do.

The success of the industry outside of the market is what’s keeping investor’s hope alive. Another fear is that the level at which the sector is currently trading will stay this way. Some investors who bought shares at higher prices even as the market dipped are still waiting to see a rise big enough to make some profit. For now, it’s a waiting game to see if any changes in the sector occur as trading continues. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch this month for better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

In the company’s most recent news it announced the opening of a new MÜV dispensary in Orange City. This venture will allow the company to expand its access to people who need medical marijuana in Florida. MÜV Orange City is Verano’s 37th Florida dispensary and the Company’s 85th nationwide.

Words From The Company

“While we’ve seen concentrated development of dispensaries along the coastline of Volusia County, our goal is to provide access to medical cannabis and attentive care for all Florida patients, including those in inland Volusia,” said John Tipton, President of Verano.

[Read More] Top Cannabis Stocks That Investors Are Watching In 2021

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading VRNOF stock has been trying to reach a higher market position. Towards the end of July moving in August, VRNOF stock was starting to climb back up in the market. Even for parts of the first week of August, this marijuana stock was able to sustain its upward momentum. Yet after the 5th of August VRNOF stock began to lose its momentum and started to fall. This drop-in trading lasted all of August for VRNOF. However, currently in September VRNOF stock has started its path to recovery. But as of late the company is facing a slight dip in trading but still holds a better market position from the end of August.

Tilray, Inc.

Tilray, Inc. at one point in time this cannabis stock was known as one of the more popular companies in the sector. The company engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development.

It provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products. As well as hemp-based food and other wellness products. In some of the Tirlays more recent news the CEO, Irwin D. Simon sends shareholder setter mapping out a $4B revenue plan. Parts of this $4B revenue plan are to develop and execute more strategies that expand and strengthen the companies foothold.

[Read More] 2 Ancillary Marijuana Stocks That Could Have More Value Than Some Believe

Since the end of July right before the start of August TLRY stock was on a downtrend going into a new month. Yet prior to the start of August TLRY stock was trading with a good amount of volatility. Yet from the 4th of August to the 10th TLRY stock saw a small uptick in trading. From this point, the company was not able to keep this climb going and eventually lost its upward momentum the rest of August. At the start of September, things were slowly starting to pick back up for TLRY. However, currently, that is not the case. Right now TLRY stock is down but with more time left in September trading may rise again for this marijuana stock to watch.