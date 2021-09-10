Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Get Lost In the Country's First Hemp Maze

Fall corn mazes are so last year.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are some easy jokes about getting lost in a maze of cannabis — "Wait...didn't I take that turn already?" — but farmer Ted Galaty says his weed isn't for smoking. The Hemp Maze Minnesota at Willow's Keep Farm is for educational purposes only.

Shutterstock

"Industrial hemp is usually grown for its food, its fiber or it's grown for the medicinal side of it," Galaty told WCCO-TV, "not to get people high."

The maze was created in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, which aims to regulate and increase hemp production throughout the state with support from the USDA.

The Minnesota Industrial Hemp program started in 2016 with only six growers and 38 acres of hemp, all planted for fiber and grain. By 2019, there were more than 300 growers, with nearly 80% of the 8,000 acres planted intended for CBD extraction (medicinal marijuana has been legal in Minnesota since 2014). Things got a little sticky in 2020, however, when a very small percentage of the lots were testing at higher THC levels than allowed. 

But the hemp farms aren't going anywhere, and now there's just one more use for the plants.

It's no suprise that, like just about everywhere, sales in the state are booming in Minnesota. According to WCCO-TV, this past Labor Day weekend saw another huge spike in business. Everyone's jumping on the weed train — or into the hemp maze, as it were.

More About hemp

hemp

Get Lost In the Country's First Hemp Maze

Lesley Balla

hemp

The USDA Approves Colorado's Hemp Plan. Are Other States Next?

Alisha Bee

hemp

Can Hemp Help You Lose Weight?

Javier Hasse

Javier Hasse

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

2 Marijuana Penny Stocks You Need To Know About In 2021

J. Samuel

hemp

Get Lost In the Country's First Hemp Maze

Lesley Balla

Health

What Are the 'Weed Shakes' and How Can You Prevent Them?

Emma Stone

Read More