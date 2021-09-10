Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now While The Cannabis Sector Is Down

Top Cannabis Stocks In Q4 2021

Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to invest in right now? At the present time, the best cannabis stocks to invest in are trading at some of their lowest price points in 2021. In many ways, the cannabis sector has been severely affected by the federal government and its inaction when it comes to cannabis reform. As it stands the cannabis industry continues to grow rapidly while on the federal level, we still abide by policies created decades ago.

Since the presidential election, Congress has been discussing and introducing different elements of cannabis reform on Capitol Hill. None have made it to the Senate for a vote yet and the delay can be seen in how top cannabis stocks are trading. For the past six months, top pot stocks have seen significant market declines that have left the cannabis sector at levels that could produce some upside for investors in the future.

One area of the cannabis market that’s seen significant volatility in marijuana penny stocks. For those not familiar with penny stocks these are any stocks trading under the $5 price point. For the most part, penny stocks are known for being a high-risk investment. Currently, many investors prefer trading them on a short-term basis using day trading and swing trading methods to make gains.

Investing In Penny Stocks In 2021

With the cannabis sector trading at lower market values, top cannabis penny stocks could be positioned to deliver gains for investors. Before investing it’s always important to do your own due diligence on a company. In general, researching a company’s financials and studying how the stock performs in the market can help you make the best investment decisions. As we close the second week in September there are some top cannabis stocks trading under $2 that could have some upside for investors. As we head into the weekend lest look at 2 top marijuana stocks for your list next week.

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks To Watch In September

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures is a national MSO and retailer advancing in mass-produced low-cost quality branded cannabis products in the US. Primarily, the company distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands. At the present time, 4Front has dispensaries in Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Michigan, and Washington state. Last month, 4Front closed the first phase of a 558k sq. ft. cultivation and production facility in Illinois. In detail, the deal is with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and estimates construction to be complete by Q2 2022.

In August 4Front reported its Q2 2021 financial results with systemwide pro forma revenue of $34.4 million versus sales of $31.4 million sequentially. As a result, the company delivered Q2 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million an increase of 27% sequentially. Notably, 4Front reaffirmed its full-year guidance of pro forma revenue of $170-$180 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40-$50 million.

FFNTF stock is trading at $1.00 on September 10, 2021, down 8.16% in the last month of trading. Currently, FFTNF stock has a 52-week price range of $0.50-$1.98 and is up 12.09% year to date. According to analysts at Wallet Investor FFNTF stock has a 1-year price forecast of $1.802 per share. In essence, this would represent an upside of 80% from its current trading price of $1.00. Once the cannabis sector begins to recover FFNTF stock could be one of the best marijuana penny stocks for your watchlist in September.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Recently, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. completed a transition to a fully integrated consumer packaged goods company. Primarily, the company is launching a lineup of CBD beverages in the US including CBD-infused flavored teas and lemonades. Specifically, Neptune is transitioning from a B2B cannabis and hemp extraction company to a consumer products company. Now, with a new focus on consumer products the company is providing cannabis, nutraceuticals, beauty, and personal care, and organic food & beverage products.

In addition, in 2021 Neptune secured a supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis. This agreement is expanding the company’s presence into over 1600 retailers in Canada. As a result, the company can now sell recreational cannabis products through its Mood Ring and PanHash brands across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. In August Neptune’s delivered its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results with revenue of $12.4 million. Although still reporting a gross profit loss of $2.9 million this is an improvement from the $3.3 million In Q1 of fiscal 2021.

NEPT stock is trading at $0.6249 on September 10th down 23.29% in the last month. The stock has a 52-week price range of $0.55-$3.60 and is down 60.24% year to date. According to analysts at CNN Business NEPT stock has a 12-month median price target of $0.80 per share. In this case, this would represent an upside of 25.21% from its last trading price of $0.64. As we head into the weekend NEPT stock could be a top cannabis penny stock for your list next week.

