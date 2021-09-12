These Marijuana Stocks May Soon Start To Recover In 2021

These Marijuana Stocks May Reach A Better Market Position In The Near Future

In the last year and a half, marijuana stocks have been through a good amount of volatile trading. With most cannabis stocks having unpredictable trading patterns at times it can be difficult to know when to buy or sell. So back in March of 2020, the market was trading at a really low average.

Yet a few months after this time the market began to climb and a good amount of momentum was building. In fact, from this point, a good portion of the cannabis sector overall was showing to have more upward consistency. Even with some drops in trading, the sector was able to show better momentum to rise back up. From the middle of November to mid-February 2021 pot stocks saw bigger recoveries overall.

During this time some marijuana stocks even reached back-to-back all-time highs. However, in the last 6 months, there has been a big change in how marijuana stocks have been performing. In the 2nd half of February 2021, the cannabis sector began its volatile downtrend.

This downtrend led to a major loss in trading for many cannabis companies. Since this time no cannabis company has been able to see the same upward consistency. This has caused some investors to feel fear and uncertainty about the future of investing in cannabis stocks. Yet even with the market down, there are some ways to better gauge whether you should buy a particular cannabis stock.

Cannabis Stock Investing In 2021

So though most marijuana stocks in the last several months have averagely been in the red as far as business outside of the market many companies are flourishing. At one time investing in marijuana stocks was more of a short-term game. In recent trading, it seems to be the opposite. So when you know a company is showing good results as far as business operations that can be a good indicator. What this shows is even if the company’s stock is down it may be a good play to keep in your portfolio. Mainly due to how well the company outside the market is performing. With this info understanding what to watch for may help in future investing and trading in 2021.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, and other cannabis products. In the last month and a half, the company has released some important news updates. For starters back in August, the company released its Q2 2021 results. To which the Green Thumb overall was able to achieve overall good results.

Next, the company announced at the start of September that they have further grown its presence in Massachusetts. This was done through the acquisition of GreenStar Herbals, Inc. The company GreenStar Herbals, Inc., owns and operates two adult-use retail locations in Massachusetts. The acquisition includes a third retail location, set to open in 2021 near Logan International Airport and the Encore Casino. In more recent news the company has released an update that they will be attending the Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 14th.

From mid-August to the close on September 10th GTBIF stock has been faced with some volatile trading. At the start of August GTBIF stock was showing better upward momentum. Further, into the month the company was not able to keep its rise going. The rest of August was met with a continued drop in trading. Currently, September GTBIF stock has still followed the same downward trend. Yet with more time left in September Green Thumb still remains a top marijuana stock to watch in 2021.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. The company holds the dominant share of Florida’s medical marijuana market.

In recent news, the company has opened a new dispensary in St. Augustine, Florida. As well they have also announced the opening of a brand new dispensary in Oviedo, Florida. In addition to this Trulieve will also be participating in various upcoming conferences.

Back at the start of August TCNNF stock was showing good upward momentum from the 4th to the 9th. Right after this time the company began to see a drop in trading. From this point, the company had issues pulling back up. Now even while trading at a lower market level, some volatile upticks did occur. But it wasn’t enough for the company to sustain itself. As of now trading in September for TCNNF followed the same as it did at the end of August. Now maybe a good buying opportunity before any possible recovery is made.