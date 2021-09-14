2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Halfway Through September

2 Marijuana Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist

In today’s market marijuana stocks are still showing unpredictable price swings. What this means is for some time now many cannabis stocks have been trading with heavy volatility. Some of this is due to more states going legal on top of the overall industry becoming more regulated. However, even with the sector down from the start of the new year, the industry has grown tremendously since it first began. Currently, where most cannabis stocks are trading now is a good time as any to find top marijuana stocks to buy.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

With many marijuana stocks not being able to sustain consistent momentum people want to know what to look for before buying. So in a time like this sticking to fundamentals can be key. Meaning learning and researching what each publicly traded cannabis company is doing. For example, you want to make sure each possible company is in good standings. You want to look for updated financials find the info that lets you know whether the company is profitable outside of the market. As well as any news announcements that may play a part in the companies operation.

Overall if a particular cannabis company is showing good business and things are progressively in order this is a good sign. The reason for this is with the market continuously dropping investing in profitable and well-run companies at times can be a safer investment. This is also why many investors are buying the dips and waiting with anticipation to see the sector run once more. Beyond just pot stocks, the cannabis industry since its inception has reached heights only few could have imagined. This is what kept many not only interested but largely invested in the development of the industry.

Top Marijuana Stocks In Todays Market

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. In recent news, the company has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Florida cannabis license. The company enters into this license purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

To which a newly acquired subsidiary of the Company to be renamed Planet 13 Florida Inc. Which is the company that will purchase a license to operate as a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center. This license is being issued by the Florida Department of Health to the Seller, and no other assets or liabilities, from the Seller for US$55 million in cash.

Words From The Company

“Florida has long been one of our most coveted markets with over 20 million residents, 130 million annual visitors and incredible consumer demand already demonstrated in the medical program. It was important for us to enter the market prior to a transition to adult-use to put the pieces in place to capitalize on this market in both the short and long term,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We are excited to introduce our best-in-class retail experience and portfolio of popular products to the Florida market and to continue to build the Planet 13 brand across the United States.”

[Read More] Are You Up To Date On The Cannabis Industry In 2021?

At the initial start of August PLNHF stock was a bit slow to pick up in trading. Which after the 4th of August PLNHF stock started to pick up a bit of momentum. This upward swing in trading lasted up until the 9th to which during this short increase some shareholders were able to take advantage. The rest of August is where the company started to see a volatile dip in trading. Top where at the end of the month before September small upticks in trading did occur. But the company was not able to keep that rise going. Currently in September PLNHF stock has continued to fall. But with more progressive company ventures things may change for this marijuana stock to watch.

High Tide Inc.

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products. As well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. Back on September 13th, the company announced it has entered into a private label partnership for cannabis 2.0 products. As per the terms of the agreements, and pending listing approval, Heritage and LOOSH will manufacture High Tide’s “Cabana Cannabis Co.” branded shatter and THC gummies.

Words From High Tide Inc.

“I am excited to announce High Tide’s new white label rollout which has been in the works for quite some time. We have taken a measured approach in launching our own house-branded products given the oversupply of branded biomass in the Canadian market. That’s why we are moving cautiously by making an entry into the 2.0 category which is much less crowded,” said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “We are also in negotiations with Canadian licensed producers to bring select products from the FABCBD catalog into our store network and look forward to expanding into other categories in due course as market dynamics evolve,” added Mr. Grover.

In the last4-6 weeks of trading, this particular marijuana stock has been building back its upward momentum. In the beginning of August HITI stock was on a downtrend from the jump. Although things began to turn around the second week of August. After the 11th is when HITI stock began to see a pick-up in trading. This run continued into the month of September. So far HITI stock has been able to keep this upward trading alive. As this marijuana stock furthers its climb in the market more investors could possibly show a vested interest.