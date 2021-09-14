Hot Cannabis Stocks That Are Attracting More Investors In 2021

Are These 2 Hot Cannabis Stocks Worth Watching in 2021?

Most cannabis stock investors are watching the sector with mixed emotions. On one hand, you have some waiting with great anticipation of what the future holds. Especially with the continued success of the overall industry. In addition, many cannabis companies as well showing solid operational progress. This alone has kept many interested in investing in legal cannabis let alone marijuana stocks. What used to be a short game most of the time has transitioned into something different. This is what brings us to the other half of the mixed investor emotions.

Some investors are having trouble dealing with how low the sector has dropped mainly due to the average of whatever marijuana stock position they hold. Sure some were able to lower their average by buying and selling off the dips. Yet for some this just wasn’t so and it has left those investors at a standstill waiting for a significant rise in trading. Now, this is what many are trying to figure out. Which is what will help bring cannabis stocks to higher market levels. Even with various cannabis companies releasing their current earnings it hasn’t resonated among the sector like it used to.

Nonetheless to some degree, it has helped create some better days of trading for some marijuana stocks. Others feel that the only big boost in trading will happen when some type of federal reform is passed. Whether it be passing a marijuana banking bill or federal legalization. But overall something significant would need to take place for the sector to reach market levels close to what they were in early 2021. For now, it’s a waiting game as the cannabis industry its self outside the market is still flourishing. Hopefully, at some point, the success outside of the market brings more momentum to marijuana stocks overall.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business.

On the 30th of August, Village Farms announced that they have strengthened its senior management team. This was done by appointing consumer product veteran Alejandro de Gortari as CFO. Mr. de Gortari is an accomplished finance and commercial leader. To which Mr. de Gortari served in increasingly senior positions in the US consumer products and cannabis industries.

Words From The Company

“On the heels of the acquisition of Balanced Health by Village Farms, I am thrilled to welcome a finance and commercial professional of Alex’s caliber to the Balanced Health team,” said Chase Terwilliger, President and CEO, Balanced Health Botanicals. “Alex brings nearly two decades of experience, in both large and small regulated consumer product sectors to Balanced Health, as we embark on this new chapter of our growth story as part of the Village Farms family.”

In the first 11 days of August, VFF stock was facing some issues with reaching a higher market position. Much of the month resulted in a volatile drop in trading. Yet towards the end of the month, the VFF stock began to see an uptick in trading right before the start of September. Unfortunately, the entire month of September led to another drop in trading. Currently, VFF stock is still down and is trying to regain a higher market position before the end of the month. So for now investors are keeping a close eye on this marijuana stock to watch for any market changes.

HEXO Corp.

HEXO Corp. through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

In recent news the company. In the most recent news release, the company announced HEXO and 48 north has closed their arrangement. To which HEXO has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of 48North. This was done by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

For much of August, HEXO stock was having trouble sustaining better trading momentum. Essentially HEXO stock during the month of August was facing a slow drop in trading. This decrease in the market was ongoing and has furthered as trading continued. When the start of September came HEXO stock is following the same downtrend as August, With the start of the 2nd week of September, it’s possible to see this Canadian marijuana stock find its path or recovery.