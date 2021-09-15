Making A List Of Marijuana Stocks To Buy? Check These 2 Out In September

2 Marijuana Stocks For Your September 2021 Watchlist

With marijuana stocks facing yet another pullback in trading, many feel now is the time to buy, Yet with buying the best marijuana stocks off of the dip when will the next bounce be. The cannabis sector is a volatile and unpredictable one for cannabis stocks. In the last 4-6 months much of the sector has fallen. As well with the most recent trading pattern being one that pushes the sector down even more. So why would anyone keep buying shares of a company that is in a falling sector?

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

The answer is rather simple and it’s because outside of the market the cannabis industry is still progressively growing. Meaning business operations for most marijuana companies are showing solid results. As more companies have more success outside of the market it is attracting more investors’ attention. Hopefully, at some point in the future, the sector as a whole starts to rise to better levels. To which some feel with the catalyst its possible to see this year. So this is also part of the reason why some people are continuing to add top marijuana stocks to their investment portfolio.

On the day that the sector does see another major increase in trading those investors who bought the dip and were patient will see big gains. At one point in time trading, marijuana stocks were more of a short-term hold. In the current state of the market that is not the case. It is taking a bit more time to see any type of upward swing let alone any upward consistency like once before. Nonetheless, there are still ways to see gains even with how most pot stocks are performing. Just make sure you conduct your due diligence. Below are some cannabis stocks to watch in 2021 for better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

The Valens Company Inc. (OTC:VLNCF) Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF)

The Valens Company Inc.

The Valens Company Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid-based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post-processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Back on September 9th, the company announced its white label partnership with leading Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower. Under the terms of the agreement, Valens will manufacture Fire & Flower’s Revity CBD oil for distribution in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Also, they have the potential to expand into additional provincial and territorial markets where permitted and agreed.

Words From The Company

Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company, said, “Fire & Flower is one of the leading cannabis retailers in Canada with a wide reach in this rapidly growing market. We admire their focus on consumer education and best-in-class retailing and are proud to partner with them for the first time to get high-quality wellness-focused products in the hands of Canadian consumers. This strategic relationship allows us to strengthen and expand our wellness-focused manufacturing portfolio and provides the opportunity to further our partnership with one of the largest cannabis retailers in the country.”

[Read More] 2 Hot Marijuana Stocks For This Weeks Watchlist

Since the start of August, this marijuana stock has faced a volatile price fluctuation in trading. From the beginning of August VLNCF began its recovery from the month before. In fact, VLNCF stock was one of the few cannabis stocks to see any upward trading during this time. VLCNF stock from the start of the month to right before the close of August was showing some decent trading consistency. However, at the start of September, this was not the case. Moving into the following month VLNCF stock began its descend in the market. Currently, VLNCF stock is still down but is working to see another recovery.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. In the company’s most recent news update it announced that its Florida facility is ready for the production of edibles. A new production facility has been built by Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

This design has been done to GMP specifications, in order to capitalize on the growing cannabis derivative market in Florida. The production facility was built within a 4,800 square foot standalone structure at RWB Florida’s Sanderson location. The addition was built to accommodate the fast-growing demand for edibles in the market1. RWB has developed a branded capsule and rosin line. In addition to a proprietary line of chocolates that will be available to medical patients in Q4 of 2021.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Halfway Through September

Words From Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

“We are very pleased to have completed this state-of-the-art production facility ahead of time and begin production this month,” said Jim Frazier, GM of RWB Florida. Adding, “We will begin with premium specialized confectionary offerings as finished retail-ready packages where medical patients will be able to select from a variety of different products. We are confident this new facility, coupled with our expert staff of edible specialists, can produce a market-leading offering.”

In the last month and a half RWBYF stock has been fluctuating in price. At the start of August RWBYF stock began the month a drop in trading. This loss in trading lasted until the 20th of August. Shortly after this time the company was able to see some upward momentum. This run lasted until the 27th of the month before dipping back down right before the start of September. When trading in September started the company was able to see another bounce. Although this recovery did not last longer than the first week. Still, it gave some shareholders the chance to capitalize on this upward trading. Currently, RWBYF stock is down but is working to see another bounce in trading.