Top Political Figures Are Pushing The U.S. Federal Government To Deschedule Cannabis

Leading Politicians Ask The Feds To Deschedule Marijuana

President Biden has recently been approached by members of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The purpose of this was to call on Biden to legalize cannabis federally. In addition to erasing previous cannabis convictions. As well as allowing for commercial sales following a design that promotes social equity.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

The U.S. Conference of Mayors signifies those mayors of cities across the U.S. To which the organization passed the comprehensive resolution as part of its 89th annual meeting. Which took place back in late August. It describes that the U.S. government has secured a patent that shows its awareness of the medical benefits of marijuana. As well it also recognizes the data in regards to racially disparate impacts of criminalization.

The cannabis industry “is likely to become a global multi-trillion dollar industry, with early U.S. sales already generating billions of dollars,” the organization said.

A Bigger Push For Cannabis Reform Is Happening In The USA

Yet the mayors highlighted that people from areas targeted by prohibition, enforcement are underrepresented in business ownership. Specifically in state-legal cannabis markets and speaking on cannabis equity initiatives that use race-neutral qualification standards. Mainly in places across the U.S. that have “failed to create equitable market participation and leverage the benefits of diversity.”

The group said “the government is accountable for remediating all negative impacts of cannabis prohibition through every aspect of cannabis legalization and policy reform, specifically to ensure that communities disproportionately impacted by the prohibition of cannabis are able to benefit from this multi-billion dollar industry.”

[Read More] The National Hemp Association Is Pushing For 1$ Billion In Hemp Funding

Will Ending Cannabis Prohibition Happen In 2021

To that end, the group is calling on Congress and President Joe Biden to “remove cannabis, specifically delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9 THC) and its derivatives, from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s list of controlled substances, to end criminal penalties for cannabis possession and use, and to automatically expunge all past cannabis convictions, including resentencing and restoring all rights particularly voting rights,”

It continues to push the administration and legislators to “create and update all public policies to reflect that cannabis is medicine and an effective treatment for a variety of health conditions.” That covers “amending policies to specifically protect cannabis patients from THC-based drug screening for access to employment and public resources such as housing, financial assistance, health care and education.”

“The United States Conference of Mayors calls on Congress and President Biden to legalize cannabis commercialization and sales for adults, 21 or older, through an equity-centered framework of fair taxation, diverse licensing types, and regulation that clearly and consistently ensures for a safe, accessible, equitable and sustainable cannabis marketplace,” it continues.

With this, a possible answer could be to end cannabis prohibition by enacting a federal to deschedule marijuana. As well as promoting social equity, the group said.

[Read More] A CBD Trademark Suit Causes More Delays For The FDA To Develop Rules And Regulations

More People Are Pushing For Federal Cannabis Reform

Top political figures such as Chuck Schumer Sen. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden are working on their own federal cannabis reform bill. This group of politicians is in the process to pass reform legislation in their chamber. To which its commitment period on their proposal having recently come to an end. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is also backing a legalization bill that passed the chamber this past session.

The mayors’ group said passing either proposal would represent a “first step towards ending the failed ‘War on Drugs,’ repairing the multi-generational harm on U.S. citizens particularly Black, Indigenous and Latino/a/x communities, and preventing further harm caused by collateral consequences of criminalization and intentional barriers to access the rapidly developing legalized market.”

Under the procedure used to analyze resolutions at the Conference of Mayors meeting in August, three Republican mayors voted no. These were Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, Michigan; Christina Muryn of Findlay, Ohio and Francis Suarez of Miami, Floridas. It otherwise was passed without opposition by the group representing 1,400 mayors.

Still, this is not the only time that the U.S. Conference of Mayors has welcomed broad cannabis legislation. Furthermore, they’re not the only ones. There are many other associations of local governments asking for better cannabis laws to be put in place.

Final Thoughts On Politician Pushing For Federal Cannabis Reform

3 years ago the mayors’ organization spoke on how cannabis needs to be removed from the list of controlled substances. Yet it seems the federal government still feels this way today in 2021. As well the organization urged cities in states that have legalized cannabis to expunge people’s past convictions.

Also back, in 2013, the organization passed a resolution demanding that the federal government recognize local cannabis regulations. Not to mention, a 2019 survey discovered that a bulk of American mayors want cannabis to be legalized and sold in their cities.

The National League of Cities is an organization that was established in 1924. The purpose of this group is to enable local governments. The NLC similarly greenlit a resolution in 2018. This was done by calling for the elimination of cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act. As well as a separate measure on giving marijuana businesses access to banking services.