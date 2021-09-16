There Might Not Be As Much CBD In That Product As You Think

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you know if your favorite CBD product has as much CBD as advertised? You don’t really, but there are studies helping consumers understand what they’re getting.

Take coffee and tea, a growing beverage trend in the CBD space. According to a latest study from Leafreport, a little over half of the 29 products they had tested contained the wrong amount of CBD. And the worst offenders were off from the labeled CBD content by as much as 62% in some cases.

That’s not the only problem. Brands with multiple products sometimes scored well for one thing but lower on others, meaning there are issues with consistency. Out of 14 teas and coffees that advertised as having broad or full-spectrum hemp extract, 11 were accurate and three only carried CBD. And some that didn’t claim a specific amount of CBD were found to have it and other cannabinoids not listed.

Why these tests are important

Some variation is expected for natural products containing hemp-derived CBD, but it should be within reasonable levels. Industry experts recommend that CBD products should contain anywhere from 90% to 110% of the amount listed on the label to be considered accurate.

Third-party tests done by an independent lab mainly to check CBD levels or see if they carry contaminants. That’s good for consumers because you want to know that you’re getting what you pay for, and that the product will be less or more effective.

Most importantly, especially for first-time users, you want to be able to trust the amount listed on a product so you can gauge your own dosage.

Bottom line

It’s not all bad news. Tea and coffee products usually offer small amounts of CBD in general, and thus are harder to formulate than oils. So these results are better than expected.

Still, having more than 50% of products contain inaccurate amounts of CBD isn’t great, and lack of consistency is an ongoing issue. If you’re planning on buying CBD tea or coffee, be sure to look for third-party tested brands and compare the label to the provided test results.