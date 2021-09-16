Are These Top Marijuana Stocks On Your September Watchlist?

2 Marijuana Stocks to Watch in the Second Half of the Month

As most marijuana stocks are still moving up and down in the market investors are looking to take advantage. Now some feel that even with the sector performing at a lower level it’s still a good time to find marijuana stocks to buy. Many investors are currently relying on other strategies to make these investments. At one point in time, people would focus more on market performance over anything. Yet in today’s market for cannabis stocks that is not 100 percent the case. Even though it is still a useful strategy. But what is happening is more people are conducting thorough due diligence.

Basically the better the company is performing outside of the market the more growth potential the company has. Meaning many marijuana stocks are not turning a profit in the short time they once did like in late 2020 and early 2021. So investors watching companies that are profitable and showing more overall progress is one of the better strategies to use. Mainly for anyone who is currently looking to invest in top cannabis stocks in 2021. Now that is not to say that no matter the sector of the market making sure you choose a well ran company that is up to date is not important.

Furthermore, there are still many hurdles that the cannabis industry needs to overcome. Mainly regarding federal cannabis legislation in the form of ending cannabis prohibition. Or even a bill that enacts some type of marijuana banking. Many feel this is what will need to be done to see a significant upward push throughout the cannabis sector. Nevertheless, the growth of the cannabis industry has not been stopped. More legal states are reporting an increase in cannabis sales bot medical and recreational. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch right now in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 For Better Trading

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers in various health and wellness verticals. In some of the more recent news updates, the company has announced its Q1 financial results.

To which Neptune Wellness was able to show positive earnings overall. Back on August 19th, the company appointed John Wirt as General Counsel. Mr. Wirt will lead Neptune’s internal legal department. Which includes recent hire, Senior Vice President, Compliance and Legal Affairs, Gary S. Kaminsky.

Word From The Company

I am thrilled John is joining Neptune to lead our legal department, which was recently strengthened with the addition of Gary S. Kaminsky to build out the compliance processes required to operate in highly regulated industries such as food, beverages, and cannabis” said Michael Cammarata, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness.

At the start of August, NEPT stock was doing a bit of side trading with minimal momentum. After the 11th of August NEPT stock saw a drop in trading. This dip lasted until the 18th and then NEPT stock started its path to recovery. This run went from 18th to the 26th of August right before dipping back down at the start of September. So far NEPT stock in September has still been dealing with downward trading. Currently NEPT stock is still down. But with more time left in the month, it’s possible to see this cannabis stock recover once more. So for now shareholders are going to have to remain patient for any upward changes.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is identified as one of the top Canadian cannabis stocks in the sector. The company produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. In the last 6-8 weeks the company has made 2 important announcements.

2 months ago the company back in July released news stating it has delivered $8 million worth of cannabis to Israel. The sale is a significant step in advancing the Company’s international medical business, a key strategic priority for Aurora as a global cannabis company. In more recent news the company also announced it will host the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 investor conference call. The call is scheduled for Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

In the first week of trading in August, ACB stock started off with some nice upward momentum. Right after the 10th of August the company started to lose some of its momentum. This led to a drop in trading for ACB stock that lasted up until the 19th of the month. From the 19th to the close of the month ACB stock was able to finish August with some nice gains. This upward push continued for the first 2 days of September. Unfortunately, after the 2nd of September ACB stock encountered a downward trend. Currently, ACB stock is still down but is working to see better trading the rest of the month