Former NFL Stars Want to Show How Cannabis Helps with Brain Injuries

Calvin Johnson, Jr. and Rob Sims used to play together on the Detroit Lions. Now they run a Michigan cannabis company called Primitiv.

Primitiv

The teammates suffered chronic pain resulting from injuries sustained during their playing careers and wanted a healthier, holistic alternative to the opioid painkillers often prescribed to athletes for treatment.

Primitiv Group is dedicated to industry understanding of medical cannabis, especially around NFL athletes. The company recently joined Harvard University to research how cannabis helps people with CTE, a brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries.

The two will be presenting a keynote address on the topic at the NCIA Midwest Cannabis Business Conference in Detroit later this month.

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Rob Sims talks about why he and Johnson got into the business, the secret club of NFL weed smokers, and why this study is so important for understanding how to manage the devastating effects of brain trauma.