2 Hot Marijuana Stocks You Should Know About In 2021

Are These 2 Marijuana Stocks On Your September Watchlist

Marijuana stocks may have dropped to their new trading average as some feel they have. Over the last 6-7 months of trading, many cannabis stocks have seen a drastic decrease in trading momentum. This loss in momentum has led to a sector-wide downtrend. Now with all things considered the sector even in a downward momentum has grown from where it once began. Nevertheless with the current ecosystem of which cannabis stocks trade-in is in need of more consistency. Some investors are holding positions at a higher market level.

Even as the sector dropped buying the dips to lower the average cost of some shareholder’s positions only helped so much. Not many thought that marijuana stocks would eventually bottom out. Now there is no way to say for sure if this new level of trading will be permanent. But there are some that took an educated guess as foreseeing this drop in the sector. So those particular people had the chance to put themselves in a better position. As for now with how low the sector has been it looks like a good time to find top marijuana stocks to buy.

The only thing is when will trading reach levels that allow investors to see a sizable return. In that regard, even recent news about companies releasing their Q2 earnings didn’t help how it used to. In all honesty, the only catalyst that has helped bring in some upward momentum is progressive updates on federal cannabis reform. This is what’s really needed to help advance the cannabis industry in one of the bigger legislative hurdles. So for now many are remaining patient and keeping an eye on the market for any changes that may take place. Below are a few pot stocks to watch as trading continues in the sector.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Columbia Care Inc. (OTC:CCHWF) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF)

Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care Inc. cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

In the more recent news that the company has released, Columbia Care announced the celebration of whole flower cannabis sales in Virginia. Until recently, smokable flower sales were not permitted in Virginia.

Words From The Company

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Board of Pharmacy for the opportunity to provide this critical medicine to patients in a form they’ve been asking for and in brands they can trust. The team has been working diligently in preparation for this day and we are thrilled to bring whole flower to our patients,” said Columbia Care CEO Nicholas Vita. “As Virginia rapidly expands the medical program and legislators discuss the timing of adult-use sales, we are well positioned with increased canopy and inventory to continue providing high quality medicine for patients while preparing for future adult-use sales.”

Over the last 2 months, CCHWF stock has been facing a volatile downtrend. Now in the first few days of August, the company was slowly starting to rise. Yet this uptick did not last long as CCHWF stock was not able to sustain its upward push. This drop came on the 2nd and lasted until the 4th before a small recovery took place. But once again this cannabis stock was not able to further its climb. The rest of August after the 10th was a continuous drop in trading. Trading in September was following the same pattern. With the exception of a small rise at the start of September CCHWF stock has not been able to recover. Nonetheless, with more time left in the month, it’s possible to see this cannabis stock to watch build more momentum.

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. Back on August 16th 4Front Ventures released its Q2 2021 financial results.

During this time the company had an Adjusted EBITDA which increased 27% sequentially to $7.5 million. This is in comparison to Q1 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%. Next, the company’s GAAP-reported revenue of $27.1 million compared to $23.0 million in Q1 2021, This makes for an increase of 114% year over year and 18% over Q1 2021.

Words From The CEO

“In the second quarter we continued to build on the strong momentum that began last year,” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. “Following the initiation of adult use sales in Massachusetts and the enthusiastic reception of our Calumet City, Illinois dispensary in late 2020, our steady growth quarter over quarter shows that our strategy of replicating low-cost production methods can rapidly scale in the most attractive markets in the country.”