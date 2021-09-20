True Crime and the Cannabis Industry Meet In New Podcast

Cannabis Crime Scene, a new and original podcast series hosted by cannabis industry and media veterans Green Market Report CEO Debra Borchardt and Conscious Communications Founder Leland Radovanovic has launched.

The duo investigates stories where the law and the cannabis industry clash in 30-minute weekly episodes – from Netflix documentaries and federal lawsuits to decades-old racial injustice and new freedoms and social equity.

Florida scandal kicks things off

The series kicks off with stories about a Florida Man and cannabis entrepreneur ensnared in a sex traffic scandal with Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Fab Five Freddy’s latest cannabis entrepreneurial endeavor with Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) and a new Black-owned brand, B Noble.

Each week on Thursdays, Cannabis Crime Scene will drop a new episode. A shared obsession with true crime podcasts and documentaries and deep knowledge of the cannabis industry brought this Sherlockian duo together to bring audiences real, weird, and emotional stories.

“Creating Cannabis Crime Scene with Debra is the most fun I’ve had in the cannabis industry in a long time,” said Radovanovic. “We get to channel our inner sleuths, and in this space, there is no shortage of stories to tell.” Radovanovic is a communications strategist who has built his career in the cannabis space and the founder of Conscious Communications Collective, a boutique communications agency focused on cannabis, psychedelics, and cause campaigns.

“I’m a big fan of true crime podcasts and there were so many crazy stories in the cannabis industry that it seemed like the perfect combination,” said Borchardt. “When Leland and I realized we shared this love of crime podcasts, everything fell into place. These are stories that don’t typically fit into traditional business journalism and it has been a fun project to work on.”

Where to find it

Listeners can find the podcast anywhere where podcasts can currently be found on Podbean and Spotify. The podcast will soon be available on iTunes, Pandora, iHeart Radio, TuneIn + Alexa and Google Music.