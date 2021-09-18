Marijuana Stock Recap 3 Companies To Keep On Your Radar

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Let’s Look At 3 These Companies

In the last week of trading, some marijuana stocks were able to see a small rise in trading. Although this rise was short-lived and volatile on different days in a down market is displayed growth potential. Over the last 6-7 months of trading, the cannabis sector has been through an eventful downtrend. Now during this time, many things have taken place. Meaning even though most cannabis stocks have dropped significantly success outside the market has been found.

For instance, some cannabis companies are joining forces through mergers and acquisitions. Next, you have other cannabis companies seeing a record amount of cannabis being sold both medical and recreational. Not just that some of these same marijuana companies have also been expanding their operations as well. This expansion process is being done by opening new dispensaries or building new facilities of some kind.

All of these things mentioned above have all developed not only during a pandemic but in a down market. However, it’s this continued progress that kept some cannabis investors in the game. With the current performance of the cannabis sector looking at a companies progress is a good metric to consider when looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in 2021.

The Progress And Descend Of Marijuana Stocks

At one point in time, a solid news release would help drive more momentum into the sector. Yet in today’s market that is not the case. Yet back in August when companies started to release their earnings it didn’t help with much upward momentum like it used to. Some feel the current level at which marijuana stocks are trading is the new norm. These investors believe that the bubble that pot stocks once were is starting to deflate to a degree. Then there are others who feel with the right catalyst the sector has the chance to run once again.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, and other cannabis products. In recent news, the company has announced the opening of Rise Bloomfield in New Jersey. This makes for the company’s 65th retail location in the nation.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to open Rise Bloomfield, our third store in New Jersey, as we continue to see sweeping acceptance for cannabis throughout the nation and specifically the East Coast,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

In the last 2 weeks of trading GTBIF stock has been on a volatile downtrend. At one point in time, the company right before mid-February was trading at much higher levels. Currently in September GTBIF stock has faced another loss in upward momentum. Yet from the 10th to 16th of September the company was starting to recover but has since dipped back down.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. In the last month, the company has made some important news updates. Back on August 25th, the company announced the opening of Curaleaf Bordentown, the company’s 109th dispensary nationwide. Next Curaleaf announced partaking in several investor conferences.

So far in the month of September CURLF stock has faced a loss in trading. Although progress outside the company is looking good inside the market not so much. In the first 2 days of trading for CURLF stock things were starting to build for the company. But shortly after that time CURLF stock began to fall. It wasn’t until the 14th of September when CURLF stock started to pull back up. As of now the company has slightly dipped but is still holding a promising market position to build from.

GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGeneration Corp. through its subsidiaries owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. Back on September 15th, the company announced the opening of two new hydroponic garden centers in Los Angeles County. These locations become the 11th and 12th locations in Southern California. Both locations will be opened for business on September 24, 2021.

Words From The GrowGeneration Corp.

“These two stores, the largest hydroponic garden centers in Southern California, positions GrowGen to sell to the highest concentration of commercial indoor cannabis growers in California. Our downtown LA location is 52,000-square foot, with a full soil yard and over 50 parking spots where growers can conveniently shop and access the largest selection of hydroponic equipment and supplies.

In the last 3 weeks of trading GRWG stock has been trying to rise back up in the market. In the first 9 days of September, the company was showing some sideways trading. Right after the 9th GRWG stock was unable to keep its market position and started to drop. Yet from the 14th to the 17th of the month a small recovery started to take place. In recent trading GRWG stock has since slightly fallen but could still see another rise in future trading.