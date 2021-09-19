2 Marijuana Stocks For Your Monday Watchlist

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week

Marijuana stocks have been through series of up and down trading over the last several weeks. Before this, the cannabis sector has been going through a downtrend. Much of this came from the cannabis industry becoming more regulated. In addition to the hurdles of enacting some type of federal cannabis reform. In the last 6-7 months there have been many hold-ups and delays with federal cannabis reform. Mainly in the form of President Biden being opposed to federal cannabis reform.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

This has created even more uncertainty for current and future investors. Although Biden still stands on the fact that states should pass laws and regulate their own markets. With the cannabis industry not sure what will happen with federal reform it has pushed some of the investors to find other niches to trade in momentarily. Yet at the same time, some of the people are taking advantage of how low the sector has currently dropped. Meaning now is looking like a good time to find the best marijuana stocks to buy in 2021. Now there is no way to know 100 percent when the sector will run again.

But with how low some cannabis stocks are trading it’s better to be prepared. As other media outlets are reporting the growth and development of the cannabis industry outside of the market is astounding. Currently, the progress and overall success of marijuana companies as a business are also what’s keeping people invested. It is tough to look back over the last year and use market data as a metric on whether a company is a good buy or not. At one point in time, this was the case but not so much anymore. So with this make sure you do your homework before investing in pot stocks right now in 2021.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In 2021

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. Back at the start of September announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Florida cannabis license.

Words From The Company

“Florida has long been one of our most coveted markets with over 20 million residents, 130 million annual visitors and incredible consumer demand already demonstrated in the medical program. It was important for us to enter the market prior to a transition to adult-use to put the pieces in place to capitalize on this market in both the short and long term,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We are excited to introduce our best-in-class retail experience and portfolio of popular products to the Florida market and to continue to build the Planet 13 brand across the United States.”

[Read More] Top Pot Stocks To Watch Right Now? 2 WIth Potential Upside According To Analysts

In the last 2-4 weeks of trading PLNHF stock has been working to build up more trading momentum. Since the last half of August PLNHF stock was starting to see a slight pull up in trading. But at the start of September, the company started to dip back down. On the way down PLNHF stock saw some small upticks but the company was not able to sustain this upward push at the time. Currently PLNHF stock is slowly pushing its way back up in the market. With a new week, ahead investors are keeping watch to see what unfolds with this marijuana stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories.

In the company’s most recent news they have announced that the merger with KushCo Holdings is finally complete. This venture has positioned the company to deliver incremental value to customers across the cannabis supply chain. Along with best-in-class proprietary brands and exclusive third-party offerings.

Words From Greenlane Holdings Inc.

“I am thrilled by the strong support our customers, employees, and shareholders have shown for this transformative merger and excited to welcome Nick and our new colleagues to the Greenlane team,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and President of Greenlane. “I am convinced that together we will continue to drive innovation and build the industry’s leading ancillary cannabis company that is incredibly well positioned to provide both exceptional service to our customers and create long term value for our shareholders.”

[Read More] Marijuana Stock Recap 3 Companies To Keep On Your Radar

In the last month of trading GNLN stock has been slowly building more trading momentum. From the 3rd week in August GNLN stock has been on its road to recovery. Moving into September GNLN has continued its climb. Even with a small dip in trading the company still holds a promising market position to build from.