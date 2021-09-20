Top Canadian Cannabis Stocks In September? 2 To Watch As Volatility Increases

Best Marijuana Stocks In Q4 2021

This week top marijuana stocks to buy will go through a variety of different events that could potentially move markets. Going into this Monday US futures fell sharply due to concerns over China’s property sector also a Fed announcement this week could have a significant impact on future markets. In 2021 the cannabis sector reached new highs in February and has since seen significant declines in value for several months. Now in September top cannabis stocks are trading near their lowest price points seen this year.

For new investors looking to start a position in the cannabis sector, it could be a good time to find the best marijuana stocks to invest in. One area that’s seen substantial volatility in 2021 is Canadian marijuana stocks. Initially, the Canadian cannabis market was expecting the US to implement federal cannabis legalization and reform at an earlier point this year. But with Congress not acting investors have found other areas of the market with more potential.

Last week an announcement that an amendment almost identical to The SAFE Banking Act would be attached to a defense bill. This is important because it could create federal banking reform for the US cannabis industry. For quite some time leading Canadian cannabis companies have been planning their entrance into the US cannabis market. There are also some companies that have established their business in North America through agriculture and are also gaining market share in cannabis as well.

Finding The Top Pot Stocks In 2021

For investors looking for some short-term investment options, these cannabis stocks could see their share of market volatility. Researching these companies and finding the ones with the best balance sheets and movement in the market can help you solidify your returns. Although the Canadian cannabis market has not performed as well as the US there is still the possibility for gains from these trading levels.

As we start a new week with multiple events that can sway the markets either way cannabis investors that are looking for opportunities to play this volatility could have a good trading week. As the markets start off the week showing substantial declines let’s look at top Canadian marijuana stocks to add to your list right now.

Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks For Your Watchlist In September

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Village Farms International, Inc.

First up is Village Farms International, Inc. the company and its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. In addition, the company began focusing on opportunities in the cannabis and CBD segments in Canada and the US. Specifically, Village Farms wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in North America. To highlight, this summer Pure Sunfarms received a cannabis cultivation license for a delta 2 greenhouse increasing production capacity by 50%.On September 15th Village Farms unveiled new corporate branding and launches a new website www.villagefarms.com., embodying evolution to an international, plant-based, consumer products company.

Pure Sunfarms reported second-quarter 2021 results achieving 135% year over year growth in retail branded sales. The company has total net sales for the first six months of $42.2 million an increase of 70% from the same period in 2020. Pure Sunfarms achieved 38% sequential net sales growth and 192% sequential adjusted EBITDA growth. Notably, the company has become the top-selling licensed producer of dried flower in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. In August Village farms acquired 100% of Balanced Health Botanicals a profit leader in the US CBD market.

VFF stock closed on September 17th at $6.63 and is 43.33% in the past six months. The stock has a 52-week price range of $4.27-$20.32 and is down 13.31% year to date. According to analysts at CNN Business VFF stock has a 12-month median price target of $17.97 per share. In essence, this would represent an upside of 104.49% from its last trading price.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

At the present time, Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a leading Canadian company that produces and distributes medical cannabis products globally. In its latest earnings, Aurora announced its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with domestic medical net revenue at $26.9 million. Generally, the company had strong international medical revenue of $9.4 million. Notably, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company has total cannabis net revenue of $58.4 million.

The company announced its entry into the US market through the acquisition of Reliva a CBD-producing company in America. Additionally, Aurora also expanded its San Rafael ’71 portfolio with the launch of 3 new proprietary cultivars. In July, the company delivered an $8 million shipment of cannabis to Israel. As it stands, the company is working on restructuring its balance sheet. In addition, it has fulfilled the inaugural shipment to the French medical cannabis pilot program. Aurora will release its fourth-quarter fiscal year 2021 results on September 21st after the market close.

ACB stock closed on September 17th at $6.63 down 37.39% in the last six months of trading. At the present time, ACB stock has a 52-week price range of $3.71-$18.98 and is down 20.22% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks, ACB stock has a 12-month average price target of $7.97 per share. In this case, this would be an upside of 20.21% from its last trading price. With the possibility of federal cannabis banking reform on the table this month we could see momentum. These could be the best Canadian cannabis stocks for your watchlist right now.

