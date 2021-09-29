Read This Before You Get Involved with Commercial Cannabis Real Estate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The demand for cannabis-ready real estate and facility build-outs and expansions has exploded, representing about a $50 billion asset class and making it one of the largest new asset classes in the country. Because cannabis-use buildings require particular infrastructure (think specialty-use equipment, HVAC/power, and water), properly managing this investment is the foundation for a successful operation.

But current federal laws cause many traditional lenders to avoid financing cannabis real estate, as requirements for disclosure make one-off financing of projects unsustainable. And even when you do find financing, you still face a complex and laborious process. Delays are common and often cost millions of dollars.

Cannabis' federal illegality gives insurers and other third parties the ability to deny a claim. They also provide lender protections, such as errors and omissions insurance, title insurance, and property insurance, which state that if you're doing something federally illegal, the policies may be null and void.

It typically does not make sense for a tenant to make these improvements to a building they don't own, let alone persuade an owner to do so, which is why the property owner is in the best position to take on these projects.

Before you think about building and scaling a brand, you must get your real estate situation right the first time— or risk losing significant time and money. Acquiring or building out a cannabis use facility requires a value-add bridge loan — a very short-term loan structured to improve a targeted building.

Property owners must find the right lenders to understand an opportunity, structure a logical solution, and execute a timely close. Here are some tips to help you navigate this complicated landscape.

Be tactical from day one

Real estate investors must understand how the lender is going to provide leverage on a building. What is the basis on which they value the project? Is it the current value of the building? The projected value post-construction, or is it on a cost basis?

It's beneficial to retain a lender that ensures the tenant is fully stabilized, closing a raise with the maximum leverage possible. Shifting the equity capital component to the real estate side of the business improves the value of customer facilities and lending off of that model.

Retain a lender that processes the draws for construction more than once a month. Many don't realize that lenders can't advance the capital until the work is completed, meaning the tenant might have to advance it themselves and get reimbursed (this could add up to millions of dollars and lead to pausing or even terminating the project). This is why we allow for unlimited draws, typically processing 50-100 per transaction, to maximize the cash flow back to the borrower, reimbursing them, so they have the least possible amount extended at any one period of time.

Find a trusted lender

There are so many moving elements to these real estate projects— from raise to construction, inspection procedures, and tying it all up in the end — that most people coming into this field have trouble navigating without the assistance of an expert. My company Pelorus has been involved in more than 5,000 relevant transactions of varying size and complexity. Combined with our proprietary data and analytics, we can deliver significant advantages for cannabis businesses in terms of deal origination, pricing, and risk management.

Cannabis is a segment of real estate that is still in its infancy, all while varying state-by-state and dancing around its federal status, which naturally brings a host of unique challenges. At the same time, it's a multi-billion dollar industry that's becoming one of the most significant new asset classes of real estate in the country, with cannabis properties generating 10 to 15 times more revenue than non-cannabis tenants. Partnering with the right value-add bridge commercial real estate lender from the start allows businesses to capitalize on an incredible window of opportunity while minimizing costs and overall risk so that they can be a stable part of the industry's prosperous future.