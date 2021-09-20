Top Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Trading Under A $1 In September

Best Cannabis Stocks In 2021

Are you looking for different ways to invest in top marijuana stocks right now? Starting this week, the markets are seeing a sharp pullback because of fears from the property market in China and the Fed meeting. At the present time, many investors and analysts believe this decline could continue further. This could continue to create market volatility in the cannabis sector in September. For investors looking for short-term returns, it could be time to add top marijuana penny stocks to your watchlist.

In general penny stocks is any equities trading under the $5 price point. Notably, they are known for having significant market volatility are considered a higher-risk investment. But in 2021 these pot penny stocks have seen substantial gains and declines this year. In the US cannabis penny stocks are near some of their lowest price points so far in 2021.

For investors looking for short-term positions, this could be time to find marijuana penny stocks for your watchlist in September. US cannabis companies have performed well in the industry delivering strong financials and expanding rapidly. This has translated into market gains in 2021 but it does show an improving cannabis industry is developing across the country. In fact, many leading companies are reporting a similar trend in revenue growth in their latest earnings.

Understanding The Cannabis Sector And Top Penny Stocks

Before investing in any company, it’s important to do your due diligence to find your best options. Researching a company’s financials and studying how a stock performs in the market can help you achieve the largest returns. At the present time, there are some catalysts that could drive cannabis stocks higher in the fourth quarter. For one Congress could pass an amendment that would protect banks that did business with cannabis companies.

This could significantly give these US cannabis companies much more growth potential for the next few years. As the market suffers a bad pullback to start the week top pot stocks could be trading at levels that will see some upside as the market begins to improve. For those investors looking for some top marijuana penny stocks in 2021 from recent levels, we could see substantial gains. Let’s look at 2 top cannabis penny stocks for your list right now.

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks To Watch In September

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF) Cansortium Inc. (OTC:CNTMF)

Lowell Farms Inc.

First on the list is Lowell Farms Inc a company establishing a large presence in the California cannabis market. At the present time, the company has advanced production capabilities, grows artisan craft cannabis, and built a portfolio of award-winning licensed cannabis brands for cannabis consumers. Recently, the company established a licensing agreement with Ascend Wellness Holdings. Specifically, the two companies will bring Lowell Smokes brand to dispensary locations in Massachusetts and Illinois. In August the company announced its iconic Lowell Smokes pre-roll packs will be available in Illinois. Now, Lowell Smokes will be available to Illinois consumers throughout 8 retail locations in the state.

In August the company reported record cultivation output and record second-quarter 2021 revenue of $15.2 million. Lowell sustained an operating loss of $473 thousand an improvement from the $.8 million loss in Q2 2020. As a result, the company produced gross margins of 38% Lowell Farms announced it is commissioning a first-of-its-kind cannabis processing facility in Salinas Valley, California. This facility will be capable of processing 250,000 lbs. of flower cannabis annually.

LOWLF stock is trading at $0.9839 on September 20th down 8.02% in the last five trading days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $0.887-$1.03 and is down 12.86% year to date. According to analysts at Wallet Investor LOWLF stock has a 1-year forecast price target of $1.382 per share. In essence, this would represent an upside of 43.22% from its current trading price.

Cansortium Inc.

The second is Cansortium Inc. another MSO cannabis company focusing on providing the highest quality marijuana in the state of Florida. At the present time, the company has established operations in Texas, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Specifically, the company is expanding its presence in Florida and Pennsylvania fully funded by a recent debt and equity financing of $90 million. In July, the company opened a dispensary in Deerfield, Florida. As it stands, Cansortium has 27 operational dispensaries in Florida giving it a sizable presence in the state.

In addition, its brand the Fluent has produced a wide variety of premium dried flower, edibles, and full-spectrum concentrates, cartridges, and creams. In August, Cansortium released its Q2 2021 results with revenue up 24% year over year to $16.5 million. Additionally, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million. As a result, adjusted gross profits increased 24% to $10.7 million or 65.1% of revenue. In August Fluent by Cansortium expanded its Florida cultivation with new greenhouse facilities in Homestead and Sweetwater.

CNTMF stock is trading at $0.6215 on September 20, 2021, down 11.59% in the past five trading days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $0.45-$1.35 down 20.78% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks CNTMF stock has a 12-month average price target of $1.30 per share. In this case, this would represent a gain of 109.17% from its current trading levels. For short-term returns in top pot stocks in 2021. These could be top marijuana penny stocks to buy in September.

