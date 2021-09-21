Innovative Industrial (IIPR) Grows With Missouri Property Buyout

Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR recently announced completing the acquisition of a Missouri property for $1.53 million. The company has acquired the property in a bid to enhance its portfolio and bank on the healthy market fundamentals. This property buyout expands the company’s footprint to 75 properties, with 7 million square feet of area across 19 states.



The real estate investment trust (REIT), focused on a cannabis-centered real estate portfolio, has also entered into a long-term lease agreement for the property with CPC of Missouri – Smithville, LLC (CPC), a subsidiary of Calyx Peak, Inc.



CPC intends to construct around 83,000 square feet of industrial space at the property. Upon completion of the construction, CPC intends to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility. Considering the full reimbursement for the construction, Innovative Industrial Properties’ total investment would be $28.25 million (excluding transaction costs) for the same.



The legalization of marijuana for medical use across several states in the United States as well as the permission of adult consumption in some has opened up opportunities for the cannabis industry. Therefore, with states signaling the green light for cannabis, Innovative Industrial Properties has incentives to partner with experienced medical-use cannabis operators, and serve as a vital source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real-estate assets. Its strategy is to acquire the existing, redeveloped and under-development industrial buildings, including attached enclosed greenhouse facilities.



The expansion of footprint in Missouri specifically makes sense owing to its growth potential. Last October, Missouri launched medical cannabis sales. Since then, there has been a rapid growth in regulated medical-use sales and according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the total sales in August 2021 came in at roughly $22 million. Missouri’s regulations provide for several qualifying medical conditions for treatment with cannabis and therefore, the move seems a strategic fit.



Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed the industry. The stock has gained 33.1% compared with the industry’s rally of 14.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

- Zacks



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s EXR current-year FFO per share has moved up marginally to $6.57 in the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s OUT 2021 FFO per share has moved 3.4% north to 90 cents over the past two months. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.



Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised 1.8% upward to $1.69 over the past month.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research