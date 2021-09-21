These Marijuana Could Be The Investment You Need To Make?

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The Start Of Next Month

Marijuana stock investors have been going through a real tough time. Many of the top gainers from the end of 2020 to mid-February 2021 have fallen drastically from these levels. This has left investors wondering what will it take to see the sector rise to higher levels. Well, not just higher levels but overall upward consistency. For close to 7 months now the cannabis sector has seen a big fluctuation in most marijuana stocks trade. Now, this hasn’t all been bad this drop has created a series of buying opportunities.

With how low marijuana stocks have been many are buying top marijuana stocks with the anticaption that they will rise. Yet there is no sure way to know when or if this will happen. But for some, it’s better to ready just in case a nice run does happen for cannabis stocks. It seems as things become more regulated in the cannabis industry this new trading average could be the new norm. The way marijuana stocks were climbing back in late 2020 and early 2021 was astounding. During this time some pot stocks would dip just to recover to a higher market position.

In fact, some cannabis stocks would be down one moment and then the next bounce to new all-time highs. Yet in today’s current market that is not the case. The big focus and what could be a major catalyst to seeing some pot stocks run is federal cannabis reform. Whether it be legalizing marijuana banking or ending cannabis prohibition. Either one when spoken about is the only news that helps cannabis stocks see a substantial boost in momentum. So for now many are building their marijuana stock portfolio as things may soon change for the better. below are 2 pot stocks to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In The Market

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. In some of the more recent news, the company has announced it will be participating in a few investor conferences.

As well back on August 25th, the company announced the opening of Curaleaf Bordentown, the company’s 109th dispensary nationwide. The Company also announced the launch of its Select brand in New Jersey, expanding the brand’s reach to 19 states.

Words From The Company

“It has been a privilege to serve New Jersey’s medical community over the past six years, and we look forward to forging new patient connections in Bordentown, generating new economic opportunities and delivering exceptional retail experiences as this market continues to mature,” said Patrik Jonsson, Curaleaf Regional President, Northeast. “We are also excited to expand our Select retail footprint and introduce Select Bites to new patient and consumer audiences.”

During the middle of August, CURLF stock was on the road to recovery. Earlier in August CURLF stock was trading at a higher level before dropping down. However, from the 18th of August to the 3rd of September CURLF stock was building back some of its lost momentum. This small increase in trading for the time was a good indicator that CURLF stock can show growth potential in the market. Now after the 3rd of September CULRF stock began to lose its momentum once again. This led the company to see another decline in trading. However, in the middle of the month CULRF stock did see a small pull up in trading from the 14th of September to the 17th. Currently, CULRF stock is down and working to see better trading before the start of October.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

In the last 4 weeks, Verano Holdings has released some company updates. Back in August the company mentioned attending some investor conferences. As well on the 25th of August the company announced the opening of its new MÜV dispensary in Orange City. This venture has allowed the company to further expand its access to medical cannabis for Florida patients.

Words From The President Of Verano

“While we’ve seen concentrated development of dispensaries along the coastline of Volusia County, our goal is to provide access to medical cannabis and attentive care for all Florida patients, including those in inland Volusia,” said John Tipton, President of Verano.

Trading in the month of August for VRNOF stock was not the best time. In the first several days of August, VRNOF stock was holding a higher market level than later on in the month. After the 5th of August, the company went on a downtrend that lasted the rest of the month. Now in the first week of trading in September VRNOF stock was building more momentum as it began to recover. Yet after the 7th of September, the company started to fall once more. Currently, the company is down but for some investors, things may pick up heading into October.