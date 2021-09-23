2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch If The Senate Clears The SAFE Banking Act

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The End Of The Week

The cannabis sector is still feeling the impact of the drop in trading over the last 6-7 months. Even with the chance to find the best marijuana stocks to buy things need to change. This change needs to be more upward momentum in the market. The upward trading consistency is not able to be sustained how it once was. Now as things rise is as quickly as they drop meaning that when some marijuana stocks do see a rise in trading they quickly drop. Some pot stocks are even hitting new lows when this happpens.

However, it was not always like this. At one point in time from mid-2020 to early 2021 marijuana stocks would see higher highs from most dips. With the sector not showing the same consistency, it’s been tough and even more unpredictable for investors. Lately, it seems to be more of a long-term strategy in what is known to be a short game market. Nevertheless, this drop in the sector has had raised different levels of caution for most cannabis stock investors. But even with slight doubt, people are still searching for marijuana stocks to buy.

I mean it is the better strategy to get in while things are lower than what they may be in the near future. Especially with the recent news of the SAFE Banking Act making its clearing the House. This cannabis banking amendment is a part of a defense bill that is soon to be voted on. Now that the bill has passed House again will it actually survive going through the Senate? If so it may help some marijuana stocks rise in trading. During this downtime in the market, only progressive news on federal reform has added strong momentum to the sector. With great anticipation for what’s to come for marijuana stock investing and the cannabis industry overall, many feel its heading in a good direction.

Top Marijuana Stocks Watch Right Now

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps. Which is an app that provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products.

Back on September 14th, WM Technology released some important news. The company announced the acquisition of the leading cannabis CRM & marketing platform Sprout. WM Technology’s acquisition of Sprout reinforces the company’s end-to-end operating system. Which would make it one of the most comprehensive software solutions available in the cannabis market today.

Words From The Company

“Our strategy focuses on establishing WM Business as the software solution of choice for cannabis businesses. With the addition of Sprout, we are one step closer to realizing this vision of providing an all-in-one seamless and integrated solution to run, manage, and grow one’s cannabis business,” said Chris Beals, CEO and Chairman of WM Technology, Inc. “This acquisition will allow our clients to better target, reach, acquire and retain customers at scale. I also want to welcome Jaret Christopher, Sprout’s exceptionally talented Founder and CEO, and everyone at Sprout to our team.”

In the last 4-6 weeks of trading MAPS stock has faced its share of volatile trading. From the 16th of August to the end of the month MAPS stock started to build more trading momentum. At the time this increase in momentum led MAPS stock to rise in the market. Moving into September this climb lasted the first 3 days of trading. Unfortunately after this moment MAPS stock began to fall back down. Still even with this drop the company was for the most part able to sustain its market position from the 7th to the 17th. Currently MAPS stock is recovering from a recent drop in trading.

GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGeneration Corp. through its subsidiaries owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting, and hydroponics products. In the company’s most recent news announced it has appointed Eula Adams to the board of directors.

Mr. Adams served most recently as CEO of Neuromonics, Inc., a global medical device company. A company that provided standalone and cloud-based software and hardware solutions for the treatment of tinnitus.

Words From The CEO

“We can’t be more pleased to welcome Eula to the GrowGen board after a long process in which we evaluated a number of qualified candidates’ ability to meet the demands of the Company’s board today and into the future. We believe that Eula’s strong background in technology, operations, and finance, as well as a proven track record in driving business growth will add tremendous value to GrowGeneration. In addition, Eula is an esteemed member of the Denver Business and Philanthropic Community,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Starting from the middle of August GRWG stock has been working to climb back up in the market. Earlier in August GRWG stock suffered a big drop in trading around week 2 of August. The rest of the month there were some small upticks but nothing that was able to be sustained. At the start of September, the company once again saw another drop in momentum. Trading from the 1st to the 14th of the month is when the company began to descend even further in the market. As of now, GRWG stock has started to slowly rise back up after news about the House passing the SAFE Act once again. The hopes are that in the near future GRWG stock can reach a higher market level and show more upward trading consistency.