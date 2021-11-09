Could Your Company Benefit From Media Training?
Professional training can help prepare executives to maximize positive earned media opportunities and how to navigate a crisis.
Ready for your close-up? In the age of the perpetual 24/7 news cycle, all business leaders need to be prepared and ready for the media to come calling during a crisis or controversy.
It’s not just journalists to be concerned about, either. One misstep on social media can cause a feeding frenzy as swarms of commenters pile on. Maybe it’s the result of poor judgement or unfortunate luck, but one gaff or controversy can damage an entire brand.
Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!
3 months free with code ZENDESK
Presented by zendesk