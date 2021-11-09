Could Your Company Benefit From Media Training?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready for your close-up? In the age of the perpetual 24/7 news cycle, all business leaders need to be prepared and ready for the media to come calling during a crisis or controversy.

It’s not just journalists to be concerned about, either. One misstep on social media can cause a feeding frenzy as swarms of commenters pile on. Maybe it’s the result of poor judgement or unfortunate luck, but one gaff or controversy can damage an entire brand.