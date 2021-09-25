3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week

3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch The Last Week Of Septmeber

Over this past week, marijuana stocks saw a nice increase in trading. This rise in trading was much needed due to how low the cannabis sector was performing. If you happen to buy the dip and hold till this past week you would have made a nice profit. This jump in trading happened at 2 separate times earlier this week. At the start of the week the House was sent a defense bill with the SAFE Banking Act attached to it. Just the speculation alone was the start of the momentum being built.

After the bill was passed by the House it created a few days of upward trading. Which as mentioned above gave some investors the chance to take make some money. At one point in time investing in cannabis stocks would be more of day trading or short holds before seeing a return. Now with the sector having fallen so low many investors want to know if the sector will climb back to any level before mid-February 2021. It seems that even after a few good days of trading when a pot stock drops back down it reaches lower lowers.

From late 2020 to early 2021 when a marijuana stock would dip it most times would recover to higher highers. With this not being the case for the sector what will bring that upward consistency back. Right now news on federal cannabis reform is the only thing helping cannabis stocks reach better trading. Many want to see the end of cannabis prohibition in the United States. This would be essentially the last major legislative hurdle for the U.S. cannabis industry. So with great anticipation about this reform now may be the time to start looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Right Now

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products. Over the last week of trading, GTBIF stock has seen a nice upward push in the market.

Right before the start of this week, GTBIF stock was facing another drop in trading. From the 20th to 24th the company was able to leverage its momentum and begin its path to recovery. GTBIF stock even though is down from levels earlier in 2021 the company still holds a promising market position. Currently GTBIF stock is up from the close on the 24th of September.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. In the middle of September, TCNNF stock was moving with some market volatility. Yet from the 14th to the 24th TCNNF stock was able to build up some solid momentum.

Even with a slight dip after the 14th on its way to its current market level. The 20th to the 24th TCNNF stock has started to see a bit more consistency in trading. Even with having dropped to a lower level than what it once was at TCNNF stock still sits at a decent market level. As of the close on the 24th of September, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is up in the market. With high hopes, it’s possible to see this top marijuana stock to watch further its climb in the upcoming week.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand. Prior to the 20th of September CRLBF stock has been working hard to leverage any upward momentum it can. At the start of the month CRLBF stock initially kicked it off with a big drop in trading. This drop-in trading lasted from the 3rd to the 14th of September.

During this time it was a bit discouraging for some shareholders and potential investors. But as mentioned above once news surfaced about the passing of the defense bill it created some good momentum for the company. On the 20th of September CRLBF stock was able to see better trading as the company began to rise. This rise lasted pretty much the entire week.

This upward push was able to show investors with the right catalyst it’s possible to see a rise in a down market. In addition to the company showing what some might call growth potential. Right now Cresco Labs Inc. is up in the market and with a new week ahead this cannabis stock may continue to rise.