How to Build an Audience That Craves Your Coaching

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Coaches and other experts, let's talk straight — if your audience is not highly targeted, you are wasting a lot of time and money to get very little in return.

The biggest issue is when you connect with too many who are irrelevant to your business people — personal friends, family, too many peers or even worse, you have built your audience with completely random folks.