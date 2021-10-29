How to Build an Audience That Craves Your Coaching
If you are getting no results from your social media marketing, we may have the answer to your problems.
Coaches and other experts, let's talk straight — if your audience is not highly targeted, you are wasting a lot of time and money to get very little in return.
The biggest issue is when you connect with too many who are irrelevant to your business people — personal friends, family, too many peers or even worse, you have built your audience with completely random folks.
Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!
3 months free with code ZENDESK
Presented by zendesk