Hempresarios; the event that teaches you to invest in the cannabis industry

There is no doubt that marijuana has always had a negative stigma in Mexican society. However, it seems that this is becoming more progressive and comprehensive when it comes to cannabis. Everything indicates that, in the near future, marijuana will be legalized in its entirety.

Hempresarios

It is for this reason that it is a great opportunity to start getting involved in the industry now so that we can prepare for future demand.

Cannabis; one of the most lucrative industries in the world

The cannabis industry has several aspects that position it as one of the industries with the highest growth and the lowest risk rate. The firm Grand View Research highlights that the size of the global legal cannabis market was 12.8 billion dollars in 2020 and that it will have a compound annual growth rate of 26.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Its exponential growth can be attributed to changes in legislation in different countries where medicinal and recreational consumption has been legalized and regulated.

Legal status of marijuana in Mexico

Marijuana has always found itself in legal limbo on national territory. However, a giant step was recently taken that appears to be heading towards the full legalization of cannabis in Mexico.

We are talking about the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) issued a historic ruling on the consumption of marijuana on Monday, June 28, 2021, declaring that the prohibition that until now was established in the General Law of Health. Where does that leave us? This means that Mexicans of legal age can consume, sow, cultivate, harvest, prepare, possess and transport cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of the plant, all for recreational purposes.

Now, this does not mean that the cannabis market is legal in its entirety, nor that consumers should not abide by limitations and sanctions in case of breach. We must emphasize that, despite the aforementioned, it is not authorized, in any case, to import, trade or supply marijuana. In addition, articles of the General Health Law, not of the Federal Penal Code, were annulled, so the use of cannabis has not yet been decriminalized .

Photo: Hempresarios

Finally, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) will be in charge of drafting and issuing the guidelines that must be followed by anyone who wants to practice self-cultivation for personal consumption.

However, experts such as Paco OG, organizer and founder of Hempresarios predict that legalization will be complete before the end of 2023.

Advantages that decriminalization brings

There are three main advantages that would come out of this legal process. The main one is that, through the regulation and quality control of cannabis products, the consumer can purchase products with total safety and higher quality standards.

The next is that, through the entry of businessmen into the cannabis business, criminal groups dedicated to illegal drug trafficking would lose power by taking away their monopoly of this business.

Finally, the federal government can generate taxes that arise from the marketing of marijuana. Said income can be used for social causes and projects for the benefit of the Mexican population.

What is Hempresarios?

Hempresarios is an event that will take place on September 29 and 30 of this year. This has the objective of providing information to its assistants on how to start investing in the cannabis industry internationally and nationally, legally and safely.

Hempresario links companies related to the industry and investors, they do not try to promote the use of the plant but rather to generate business , as well as provide information that serves to demystify false concepts, broaden people's vision and promote union as an industry to prepare for demand.

Photo: Hempresarios

Which panelists will attend?

The event will feature the participation of multiple guests involved with the cannabis business. By September 29 there are:

Felipe Bravo, cannabis activist, CEO and founder of MexiCanna Consultoría Cannabica

Brenda Hernánez, founder of Chicks vs Stigma, a platform dedicated to providing cannabis education.

Janeluy López, graduate in marketing and advertising, consultant and entrepreneur with experience in cannabis.

Mariana Sevilla, founder of México Regula and member of the Regulacion por La Paz coalition.

Jiangsu Wonpec, President of the Latin American Cannabis Alliance

Khata, a cannabis activist in Baja California and one of the leading voices of the musical group Somos Uno.

Abatzi Lion, pioneer of the Reggae and Sound System movement in Baja California.

Photo: Hempresarios

For September 30, there will be conferences chaired by:

Raúl Elizalde, Mexican lawyer and businessman from Monterrey, Nuevo León. First Mexican executive to lead HempMeds globally.

Mirna Flores, Dr. Honoris causa for her outstanding work in the training of doctors and health specialists in the area of cannabis medicine in Mexico and abroad.

Javier Hasse, co-founder and CEO of El Planteo. Writer specialized in cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics.

Mariana Larrea, legal expert in health and sanitary regulation at the firm Santamarina + Steta.

Rubén Pagaza, Dr. Honoris Causa. Director and founder of the Diploma in Cannabis Medicine AMEDCANN.

Ana Erika Santana, corporate lawyer, compliance specialist and general director of CONIDEBID.

David Suarez, Doctor graduated from UNAM with a Medical Specialty in Acupuncture and Phytotherapy, Member of the American Conference for the Advancement of Medicine.

Now that I know what it is, how can I attend?