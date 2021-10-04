The Top In-Person Psychedelic Events in 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The psychedelic industry is growing rapidly, with over 30 firms going public since the spring of 2020, investment dollars pouring into psychedelic upstarts, and companies expanding into new areas like digital therapeutics.

Now with Covid-19 restrictions beginning to ease, the industry has a chance to grow another of its sectors — in-person events and conferences. These events are a crucial part of an industry's evolution, allowing for the networking, education, and dynamic interactions that can only happen when people meet face to face.

Here's a list of some of the top events and conferences you don't want to miss.

When: October 6

Where: Amsterdam

The MIND Foundation is a European non-profit working towards a healthier, more connected world through applications of the psychedelic experience.

Beyond Experience is the foundation's 5-day intensive workshop focused on psychedelic integration, which teaches people to learn from extraordinary experiences and embody the insights in everyday life. The event teaches participants how to integrate their own psychedelic experiences and support others in their journeys.

The course offers a variety of tools, including creative expression, automatic writing, bodywork, working with self-aspects and biography, hypnotherapeutic trances, music journeys, and mindfulness meditation practices.

For more information visit the event website.

When: November 6, 2021

Where: Area15, Las Vegas

Delic Holdings, a psychedelic wellness platform, hosts Meet DELIC, a psychedelic and wellness edutainment event. The experiential event will feature dancers, music, 3D mapping, new technologies, and research.

Business panels will include a broad array of topics such as: "Lessons from Cannabis,"; "Digital Dosing: Technology & Innovation Powering Psychedelics,"; and "Psychedelic Activism: How to Get Involved."

The event has an eclectic mix of speakers, including Duncan Truseel, Aubrey Marcus, and Jason Silva.

For more information, visit the event website.

When: November 8 to 9, 2021

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami

The industry leader of the business side of psychedelic medicine, Microdose, has run virtual events for the industry for over a year. They already have over 20 virtual conferences under their belt, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Microdose is taking the next step with Wonderland.

Wonderland: Miami will be the industry's largest ever, with over 2,000 attendees and an impressive line-up of industry researchers, investors, journalists, and CEOs.

The event will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. It's also an opportunity to connect with influential science, policy, and business leaders. Wonderland is a launching pad for innovative content related to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings.

Microdose has announced an impressive line-up of speakers, including experts like Robin Carhart-Harris and Matthew Johnson of Johns Hopkins, CEOs from top companies, Rick Doblin from MAPS, and celebrity advocates like Mike Tyson and Lamar Odom.

For more information, visit the event website.

When: December 1 to 5, 2021

Where: New York City

The 14th annual Horizons: Perspectives on Psychedelics conference is the longest-running annual learning event devoted to psychedelics. The focus is on educational aspects of the space, including science, medicine, culture, community, spirituality, and economy.

Participants receive in-depth introductions to psychedelic therapy from expert researchers and practitioners in small class environments.

With a mission to help the public understand the world of psychedelics, the conference will offer live and digital forums, classes, and films. Some examples of the educational experiences offered are Introduction to the Art & Science of Psilocybin Therapy; Introduction to MDMA Therapy for Clinicians, and The Psychedelic Business Forum.

The event will take place in some historic buildings like The New York Academy of Medicine.

For more information, visit the event website.