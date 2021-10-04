Justin Bieber Doesn't Only Get His Weed in California — He's Selling It There Now, Too

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You already know that Justin Bieber gets his peaches from Georgia and weed from California, thanks to his hit song “Peaches.” Now the singer is getting into the cannabis game with a new line of pre-rolls called Peaches, a collaboration with California-based cannabis company Palms.

"Our whole goal at Palms is to make cannabis more approachable and mainstream," says Palms co-founders Noah Annes and Tyler Brenton. "We want to help get rid of the stoner stereotype and Justin is someone that has mass appeal and doesn't scream cannabis."

“Pass that sh*t”

The limited-edition collection includes seven pre-rolls featuring whole flower (“no shake or trim,” according to the release) of indica, sativa, and hybrid strains with fruit and citrus-forward terpenes. Each pack comes with a lighter adorned with Peaches graphics, which the ultimate fan might consider a collector’s item. Everyone else will just find it convenient.

The pre-roll packs retail for around $50-$60 and are available in California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Florida (the latter doesn’t include the lighter) beginning October 4.

The Biebs likes his weed

Although he’s previously talked about his addiction to marijuana (among other things) and struggles with mental health in his YouTube Originals docuseries, he sees the value in consuming cannabis in a functional and purposeful way. And now he wants to help devillify it.

“I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber says. “I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

Philanthropy included

Bieber wants to use this collaboration with Palms as a vehicle to bring awareness to important social causes. One is Veterans Walk and Talk, a community of veterans who advocate for the outdoors and cannabis utilization as a form of medicine; and also Last Prisoner Project, a leading nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform that supports individuals and their families impacted by cannabis convictions.

The founders of Palms hope Bieber's personal story, his messaging, and his platform will help raise awareness for these and other causes.

“Justin (Bieber)’s vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure,” says Annes. “With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption. And allowing it to be a light in the dark... and also, a really enjoyable time."

Pass it on, indeed.