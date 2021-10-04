3 Cannabis Stocks To Watch The First Week Of October

3 Cannabis Stocks Investors Should Watch Right Now In 2021

As cannabis stocks show a bit of a dip from previous action overall trading in the last month has looked better. Right now there is a battle to see which federal reform will pass first. So to begin we have cannabis banking legislation which recently just passed the House and is on the way to the Senate. The SAFE Banking Act would protect financial institutions that work with cannabis clients from federal regulators. Next, we have a reform bill that also passed the House to federally legalize cannabis. Yet when the House passed the cannabis banking measure that was attached to a defense bill.

Once this particular legislation passed it created a good amount of upward trading for many marijuana stocks. It seems that a big driver in momentum is news in regards to federal cannabis reform. Yet between the 2 pieces of federal reform, some political figures want to see federal legalization before the SAFE Act is passed. This is currently creating some concerns amongst some industry workers and cannabis businesses. Especially with cannabis still federally illegal and marijuana businesses are operating predominately in cash. A change needs to be made and eventually will happen it’s just a matter of when.

Outside of the cannabis stock market, many companies are continuing to grow and show strong operational results. This is due to mergers and acquisitions as well companies opening new storefronts. As more companies continue to show success and growth potential it acts as a metric to better determine which marijuana stocks to buy in 2021. But always remember to do your homework before you invest in any marijuana stock. The future of the cannabis industry throughout the USA is looking strong and promising. This goes for current and new people looking to invest in legal cannabis.

Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2021 For Better Trading

MariMed Inc (OTC:MRMD) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF) Sundial Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

MariMed Inc.

MariMed Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics to produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand. Back on September 27th, the company announced it has appointed Steve West as Vice President of investor relations. He brings to MariMed nearly 20 years of capital markets experience as an investor relations professional and sell-side analyst.

Words From The Company

“I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the MariMed team and look forward to him improving our messaging and relationships to the capital markets,” said Bob Fireman, MariMed’s CEO and President. “Steve has extensive experience with U.S. cannabis operators and retail stalwarts. He has the perfect skill set to convey the MariMed success story to institutions and investors looking for the next up and coming public cannabis MSO.”

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. In recent news, the company received approval to commence medical use of marijuana operations. This would be for its Brockton, Massachusetts dispensary. Wich went into effect back on the 21st of September.

Words From TILT Holdings Inc.

“We are excited to finally open our second dispensary in the state,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “This has been a long journey for our Massachusetts team, and with final inspections for adult-use underway at both our Brockton and Taunton locations, we look forward to adding adult-use retail to both before year end.”

Sundial Inc.

Sundial Inc. engages in the production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. The company made some company updates on the 21st of September. On this day Sundial announced the filing of an early warning report issued pursuant to national instrument 62-103.

Since the start of September SNDL stock has been on a volatile downtrend. Initially, from the 1st to the 2nd of September this marijuana stock was starting to pick up in momentum. However, right after the 2nd things began to change for SNDL stock. Following this climb, the company started to lose its momentum. Now throughout the month of September small upticks did occur on this downtrend. However, it wasn’t enough for the company to sustain to reach better market levels. Right now the company is still down. But with more industry developments soon to come better trading could soon be on the way for this marijuana stock.