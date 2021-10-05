Finally, High-Quality CBD You Can Afford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When Green Entrepreneur was looking to get into the CBD business, we did what any entrepreneur worth their salt would do—we researched the market.

What did we find?

Plenty of CBD companies are overcharging their customers for an inferior product—some of which don’t even contain CBD.

Well, that stops now. Introducing Green Entrepreneur CBD, a curated line of premium and affordable THC-free cannabidiol, specially formulated to alleviate the stresses of the entrepreneurial life without blowing up your bank account.

We understand that being an entrepreneur is grueling work. It requires focus, diligence, and dedication. But we also understand that no two people are the same. So, we’ve created a line of products for different types of people and their needs.

Our products contain quality, all-natural ingredients produced in California by an industry-leading manufacturer in the health and wellness space. We also use third-party lab testing to ensure that our product is the real deal.

Whether you want to power through your day or have trouble winding down at night, Green Entrepreneur CBD can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and mindset.

Here’s a peek at our CBD products.

Relieve CBD Roll-On

$19.00

100mg

Entrepreneurs are always on the move, and all that physical activity can take its toll. Relieve CBD Roll-On is specially formulated to combat the physical stresses of maintaining an active lifestyle. Our roll-on helps relax your muscles and joints so that you can get the ball rolling on the tasks at hand.

Order here.

Relieve Sports Stick

$39.00

300mg

Feeling the aches and pains of wear and tear? We've all been there. Relieve CBD Sport Stick helps relieve pain from minor muscle and joint distress so that you can get on with your day and focus on what matters most.

Order here

Rest & Relax PR Formula

$39.00

1000mg

One in three Americans don't get enough sleep, according to the CDC. Don't be another statistic. The full-spectrum Rest & Relax PM Formula CBD Tincture helps you chill and get some much-needed z’s so you wake feeling energized and ready to tackle the day.

Order here.

Rise & Shine AM Formula CBD Tincture

$39.00

Whether you’re looking for pain relief, reduced inflammation, or a product to help you focus, the full-spectrum Rise & Shine AM Formula CBD Tincture puts a little pep in your step. Tinctures also have a fast onset so you'll feel the effects bright and early.

Unwind CBD Bath Soak

$24.00

After a long day at work, sometimes all you want to do is hop in the bath and chill. Dissolving bath salts into hot water and soaking in it helps speed up the process of CBD absorption into the skin and bloodstream.

Order here.