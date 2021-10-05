Are Top Cannabis Penny Stocks A Buy Right Now? 2 Pot Stocks For Your List This Week

Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy While The Cannabis Sector Is Down

Are you looking for ways to invest in top marijuana stocks in 2021? To start October the cannabis sector is continuing to pull back adding to the declines of the past seven months. After reaching new highs in February 2021 most top cannabis stocks have fallen significantly as the year progressed. In addition, the best pot stocks to buy have also experienced substantial market volatility this year. One way many more investors are taking advantage of this market volatility is by trading marijuana penny stocks.

In general penny stocks are any stocks trading under the $5 stock price. Some cannabis investors prefer to trade these cannabis stocks on a short-term basis using day trading and swing trading methods. Because of the lower price points, traders can achieve larger positions with much less capital. This allows them to see gains from a trade that has moved in smaller increments.

Generally investing in cannabis penny stocks is considered a higher-risk investment. In the first quarter of 2021, most pot penny stocks rallied delivering significant upside for investors. Now that many of these same pot stocks have come down in value significantly, they could have potential in Q4 2021. It could be time to make a marijuana penny stock watchlist for cannabis investors.

Researching Cannabis Companies And The Top Marijuana Stocks In 2021

Before investing in top cannabis penny stocks, it’s important to research the companies operating and find the best-performing ones in the market. Researching a company’s earnings results and studying how the stock moves in the market can help you achieve the best returns on your investments. One potential catalyst for the cannabis market in the fourth quarter could be federal marijuana legalization and reform. As the House passes both cannabis banking reform and marijuana legalization investors are waiting to see what will happen in the Senate.

With the market showing some downside in recent trading more investors are looking for short-term trades that will not have them exposed long term. Some of these cannabis penny stocks can move could see some upward momentum once things improve for the cannabis sector. Let’s look at 2 top marijuana penny stocks for your list in Q4 2021.

Best Cannabis Penny Stocks To Watch Right Now

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

First, on the list, Jushi Holdings Inc. is a cannabis and hemp company that is expanding its presence in the medical and recreational cannabis markets across the US. Primarily, the company is building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets across the US market. At the present time, Jushi operates 36 dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO brand. In September, Jushi expanded its presence in Nevada and established a fourth operating dispensary in the state. Additionally, Jushi has 31 retail licenses in the US, and its national brand of cannabis dispensaries Beyond/Hello continues to see growth online and in-store.

Jushi reported its second-quarter 2021 results with revenue of$47.7 million up 14.6% sequentially. Notably, the company delivered a net income of $4.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million. As a result, Jushi saw gross profits of $21.9 million and an increase of 193.7% year over year. In August the company announced the upcoming launch of branded cannabis products in the commonwealth of Virginia. Jushi will debut its brand The Lab, vaporizable cartridges, and Tasteology its chewable line. The company also plans to launch two flower brands as well. In September Jushi announced the upcoming launch of flower brands The Bank and Seche to Virginia patients.

JUSHF Stock Performance

JUSHF stock closed on October 4th at $3.84 down 5.21% for the day. The stock has a 52-week price range of $2.35-$9.063 and is down 34.47% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks JUSHF stock has a 12-month average price target of $7.44 per share. In essence, this would represent an increase of 93.63% from its last trading price of $3.84. As JUSHF stock continues to show some downside this could be a top marijuana penny stock for your list right now.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

In Canada, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 85 corporate-owned stores in its network. Primarily, the company’s wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., is advancing its retail operations model while providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams for the company. Additionally, Fire & Flower entered the U.S. cannabis market through a strategic licensing partnership with American Acres. In general, this licensing partnership and acquisition option with American Acres gives Fire & Flower entry into the California, Arizona, and Nevada cannabis markets. In addition, Fire & Flower subsidiary Hifyre entered into a strategic agreement with leading U.S. analytics company BDSA.

Fire & Flower delivered fiscal first-quarter 2021 revenue of $44.1 million up 91% year over year. As it stands this is, Fire & Flowers’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA with $2.3 million. Specifically, the company’s Hifyre digital retail platform generated $2.8 million in Fiscal Q1 an increase of 252% year over year. Also, important, Fire & Flower sustained a net loss of $61.6 million in the first quarter. The company announced a strategic supply agreement to expand its Humbles portfolio to Fire and Flower customers online and in-store throughout North America. Fire Flower officially entered the California market as American Acres changed its name to Fire Flower US Holdings. In September the company completed the acquisition of PotGuide and Wikileaf continuing to expand its digital strategy.

FFLWF Stock Performance

FFLWF stock closed on October 4th at $0.632 down 3.29% for the trading day. The stock has a 52-week price range of $0.60-$1.20 and is down 7.06% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks FFLWF stock has a 12-month average price target of $1.47 per share. In this case, this would represent an upside of 132.59% from its last trading price of $0.63. As the cannabis sector starts October near some of the lowest trading prices of 2021 these top cannabis penny stocks could have potential upside in the fourth quarter.

