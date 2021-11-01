3 Ways to Establish a Positive Company Culture

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a leader, if you’re able to see that you're making a positive impact within your team and in your community, then you know the culture set forth within your organization is a positive one. A strong company culture attracts and retains better talent. When employees feel a sense of belonging to an organization, they're more likely to stay for the long term, resulting in lower turnover, fewer new hires and better chemistry among teams, departments and the business overall.

A positive company culture can allow leaders to pave the way for success and a lasting legacy. With these three practices you can help establish a positive company culture within your organization.