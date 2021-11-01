Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

3 Ways to Establish a Positive Company Culture

The benefits are immeasurable and go far beyond financial success and revenue growth.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a leader, if you’re able to see that you're making a positive impact within your team and in your community, then you know the culture set forth within your organization is a positive one. A strong company culture attracts and retains better talent. When employees feel a sense of belonging to an organization, they're more likely to stay for the long term, resulting in lower turnover, fewer new hires and better chemistry among teams, departments and the business overall.

A positive company culture can allow leaders to pave the way for success and a lasting legacy. With these three practices you can help establish a positive company culture within your organization. 

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Company Culture

Reimagining the Way We Work

Why Entrepreneurs Struggle Delegating to Remote Teams

Jeff J Hunter

Jeff J Hunter

Core Values

3 Steps to Establish Authentic Core Values

Sharon Harris

Sharon Harris

Women Entrepreneurs

How Managers Can Dismantle Workplace Trauma

Kanika Tolver

Kanika Tolver

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership lessons

Free Webinar | December 7: Driving Social Change & the Future of Retail

Entrepreneur Insider
Finance

An Annuity 101 Guide for Non-Biased Consumers

Matt Rowe

Playlist Entrepreneur

Day of the Dead songs: A playlist to remember our dead

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More