These Top Marijuana Stocks May Be The Ones To Watch This Month

2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now In October

It seems after FaceBook and Instagram shut down marijuana stocks caught a bit of upward momentum. Over the last several month’s cannabis stocks have shown a bit of up and down trading. Some of this has come after 2 pieces of cannabis legislation have passed the House. The first piece of legislation was a defense bill with a cannabis banking measure. Once the House approved the measure it created a nice upward push in trading for many cannabis stocks. Shortly after a new bill was presented and passed by the House.

This particular bill was legislation to federally legalize cannabis in the United States. If and when the ending of cannabis prohibition takes place it will open many doors for the cannabis industry. For instance, certain cannabis companies would now be able to work with abroad markets without fear of federal penalties. As well with cannabis baking in place, it will allow banks to finally work with legal marijuana businesses. Which for an industry that deals with only cash for the most part it’s a huge step for the industry at large. Overall the cannabis industry is growing and still showing signs of progress.

Even with cannabis stocks trading at lower levels than early 2021 momentum is still being built up from that time. So as better trading days have occurred in the 4-6 weeks it has also been a time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. The way the sector has been performing there have been better buying opportunities for many people looking to invest.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how among other services.

In the last month or so the company has made some important news updates. Back on September 30th, the company announced it will be releasing its 3rd quarter financial results. These results will be made public on the 8th of November. Next in more recent company news Curaleaf has announced the completion of its acquisition of Los Sueños. This venture expands colorado’s outdoor cultivation capacity with 66 acres in the 2nd largest U.S. cannabis market.

Words From The CEO Of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, “We’re very excited about the closing of the Los Sueños acquisition. The vertical integration of our business in Colorado significantly strengthens Curaleaf’s market presence in the second-largest state cannabis market in the U.S. This deal provides Curaleaf with a high-quality, efficient, and low-cost supply of biomass to support our wholesale and retail customers in Colorado and, once interstate commerce is allowed, on a regional scale. Overall, our newly expanded cultivation capacity will allow us to better serve Colorado’s $2.2 billion annual cannabis market opportunity.”

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topicals, and other cannabis products under various brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores. As well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. In some recent company updates, Green Thumb has announced some important things.

In the middle of September, the company announced the opening of Rise Bloomfield in New Jersey. This makes for the 65th retail location in the nation. With the first day of sales profits made will be donated to the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation. This organization is a non-profit dedicated to providing services to Bloomfield youth. This includes scholarship funds, toy drives, and summer youth programs. Next, the company announced it will hosting a conference to announce its Q3 financial results. The conference to release this info will be done on November 10th.

Following this release at the start of October Green Thumb announced it will be participating in another conference. Its A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference. Which is set for October 5, 2021. The Head of Capital Markets Andy Grossman will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one meetings. So far GTBIF stock has still maintained a promising market-level despite running into some drops along the way. As progress continues for the company investors are still keeping an eye on this top marijuana stock to watch in 2021.