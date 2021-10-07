New Pot Shop Brings the Grateful Dead to Life

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For a band that lost its almost-mythical leader in 1995, the Grateful Dead will simply not fade away. And when devoted Deadhead David Ellison, founder of craft cannabis start-up Scarlet Fire, wanted to put his passion for the band on display at his new retail store in Toronto, he called on SevenPoint Interiors to make it happen.

SevenPoint, having designed several eye-catching cannabis spaces since 2017, ran with Ellison’s vision, developing a brand identity for Scarlet Fire and even creating a gallery for Ellison’s personal collection of Dead memorabilia gathered over thirty years of fandom. The results, shown here, make a visit to the space positively trippy.

Related: A Star-Studded Pot Shop Lights Up Hollywood

The Store’s Palette

The interior was inspired by one of Ellison’s favorite Grateful Dead archive releases, ironically called Dave’s Picks, Volume 35. Hues include a deep scarlet red, earthy lavender, faded aqua, and mossy emerald green.

Shelf Space

Scarlet Fire product displays are as informative as they are intriguing. Let your eyes wander as you discover an impeccable and thoughtful selection of cannabis products.

Memorabilia Wall

A personally curated Grateful Dead archive from owner David Ellison, including a t-shirt purchased from a Florida flea market when he was just 16 years old.

Point of Sale

Each area of the dispensary is an immersive experience, even as you make your purchase. The "Wall of Sound," a replica of the Dead’s monolithic touring sound system, sets the stage behind the POS cash desk

The Rabbit Hole

Take a trip down the Scarlet Fire "rabbit hole” — strategically placed portholes cut through scarlet-stained floor-to-ceiling panels — for a hallucinatory view from the front to the back of the shop.