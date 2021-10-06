Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 With Analysts Predicting Significant Gains

US Cannabis Industry And Current Market Declines

Are you looking for different ways to invest in top marijuana stocks in 2021? At the present time, many of the best cannabis stocks to watch are trading bear some of the lowest market value seen this year. For new investors, this could be an opportunity to find some of the best pot stocks at lower entry levels. For the past seven months, marijuana stocks have seen a steady decline in value after reaching new highs in February. This consistent decline in the cannabis sector can be attributed to the delay in federal marijuana legalization in Congress. In the first quarter of 2021, most of the cannabis sector rallied with investors believing marijuana legalization would happen this year.

Now although leading cannabis companies have been delivering strong financials in their earnings this year pot stocks continue to decline. In general, investing in marijuana stocks has its risk and the cannabis sector is known for market volatility. But these higher-risk investments could produce higher returns for traders. One area that has delivered gains for investors in the past is ancillary marijuana stocks. Ancillary companies are those that support the cannabis industry without handling the actual plant. Some of these companies are well-positioned to grow alongside the cannabis market as it continues to expand.

Other ancillary companies support the cannabis industry by providing the equipment and technology needed for cultivation and production. In the US these companies have performed well for investors and have also shown a bit more stability than vertically integrated pot stocks. For investors, it’s important to do your due diligence on a company before investing. Getting familiar with a company’s earnings and watching how the stock performs in the market can help you establish the best positions.

One way investors study a stock before investing is by making a watchlist of the best options in the market. From current levels, many analysts believe top marijuana stocks could produce future upside for investors. Although legalization on the federal level has failed to happen yet on the state level the cannabis sector is growing rapidly. As we begin the fourth quarter of 2021 these could be the top marijuana stocks for your list in October.

Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2021

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Agrify Corporation

First up is Agrify Corporation which develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. Primarily the company provides vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights. In addition, Agrify’s highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help its customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. Also, the company provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. On October 4th the company made the acquisition of Precision Extraction Solutions and Cascade Sciences two leading providers of equipment and solutions for extraction, post-processing, and testing for the cannabis and hemp industry.

In Q2 2021 Agrify reported revenue up 203% year over year to $11.8 million. During the second quarter, the company established new bookings that totaled $30.7 million the highest quarterly bookings to date. In Q2 Agrify announced the first total turnkey solution partnership with Bud & Mary’s Cultivation, Inc. to install up to 1200 vertical farming units at its 50,000 SQ FT facility. In Q3 the company has also established a multi-year research and development partnership with Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF). In detail, this research will study the impact of the cultivation environment on plant health and harvest yield. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance of $48-$50 million.

AGFY stock is trading at $17.99 on October 6th down 19.09% in the last five trading days. The stock has a price range of $6.81-$35.94 and is up 38.36% in the past six months. According to analysts at CNN Business AGFY stock has a 12-month median price target of $36.00 per share. In this case, this would be an increase of 99.78% from its current trading level.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest cannabis accessories companies serving the global market. Primarily, the company sells premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the US and in the global market. At the present time, Greenlane has a customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations across the globe. In September Greenlane completed the merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. Notably, the deal is an all-stock deal creating a new provider of cannabis ancillary products and packaging.

In August Greenlane reported its second-quarter 2021 results with revenue of $34.7 million up 71% year over year. Additionally, the company saw Q2 2021 core revenue of $34.5 million. Greenlane Brands sales grew to $9 million in Q2 2021 up 62.5% year over year. Now Greenlane Brands accounts for 25.9% of total revenue compared to 17.1% in Q2 2020. As a result, gross profits grew to $7.8 million up 22.4% from the previous year. On October 4th the company appointed current director Donald Hunter as the Chairman of the Board.

GNLN stock is trading at $2.305 on October 6th down 12.82% in the past month of trading. The stock has a 52-week price range of $2.14-$8.73 is down 39.90% year to date. According to analysts at Tip Ranks GNLN stock has a 12-month average price target of $5.77 per share. In detail, this would be an upside of 150.87% from its current trading price of $2.30. As continue through October declines these could be the best cannabis stocks on your watchlist right now.

