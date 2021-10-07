2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week With Potential To Reach A Higher Market Position

2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The End of The Week

Once again marijuana stocks are showing lower trading levels. Now, this isn’t exactly all bad due to how low some of the top cannabis stocks are trading. What this means is some of the top-performing marijuana stocks are showing better entry levels. So essentially for those looking to invest in cannabis now is a good time to find marijuana stocks to buy. Even though most cannabis stocks are not trading at the levels they once were from the back end of 2020 and early 2021.

However, this volatile action people are seeing has its pros and cons. So the pro of this up and down trading comes as you see now lower trading levels from some of the better cannabis stocks to watch. This creates a good buying opportunity before any possible rise in the sector. The negative side to this volatile trading comes from the drop in the sector.

So the reason this can be seen as a negative is for investors who bought shares at a higher level and now have to wait. Yet some of these investors continued to buy cannabis stocks as they dipped to lower there average cost of their position. This strategy can help offset some of the losses that they made have taken. But overall they would need to see an increase in trading to make any real profit from their investment.

Marijuana Stocks And The Growth Of The Cannabis Industry

Nevertheless, the growth of the overall cannabis industry is still thriving at a fast pace. Legal markets around the USA are reaching record-breaking revenue through the legal sale of cannabis. Some of this money made is also being used to fund programs that help people enter the industry. As well as promote social equity to those who have been impacted by the war on drugs. All in all, cannabis investing is still a trendy niche to get involved in. Below are a few cannabis stocks to watch in 2021 that may see a pick-up in momentum in the near future.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0-megawatt power plant. This power plant generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, and produces and supplies cannabis products.

In some of the recent company updates Village Farms announced back on the 28th of September it has entered an options agreement to acquire 80 percent of Leli Holland. This makes Village Farm one of ten applicants eligible for a Netherlands cannabis production license. To which some are expecting this to be the first legal recreational market in Europe. Following this release, the company announced Pure Sunfarms has completed its first export shipment of medical marijuana to Australia.

In more recent updates Village Farm has taken part in the A.G.P. Virtual Fall Consumer Cannabis Conference which was held on October 5th. It seems that the company is in a progressive position in regard to future growth of the company. Currently, VFF stock is down and has been working to rise back up. For the month of September, VFF stock was trading down most of the month. Even with small upticks, there was not enough momentum for the company to sustain. However, with a new month underway, it is possible for things to pick up for this cannabis stock to watch.

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates the Weedmaps listings marketplace. Weedmaps is an app that provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products. On August 12th the company released its Q2 financial earnings and company outlook. During this time the company’s second-quarter revenue increased to $47 million.

As well WM Technology’s total revenue grew 21% year-over-year. Along with U.S. Revenue growth of 55% year-over-year. The company projects good standing and continued growth for 2021. In more recent news the company announced its has acquired leading cannabis CRM and marketing platform Sprout. This acquisition will further enhance Weedmaps’ marketing solutions. Particularly for managing and growing cannabis businesses.

Words From The CEO

“Our strategy focuses on establishing WM Business as the software solution of choice for cannabis businesses. With the addition of Sprout, we are one step closer to realizing this vision of providing an all-in-one seamless and integrated solution to run, manage, and grow one’s cannabis business,” said Chris Beals, CEO and Chairman of WM Technology, Inc. “This acquisition will allow our clients to better target, reach, acquire and retain customers at scale. I also want to welcome Jaret Christopher, Sprout’s exceptionally talented Founder and CEO, and everyone at Sprout to our team.”